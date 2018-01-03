Radio City associates with Royal Stag Barrel presents MTV Unplugged Season 7

MUMBAI: Radio City today announced its association with Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged Season 7, a property that showcases the country’s biggest musical maestros performing their chart-topping numbers. As a part of this collaboration, Radio City will play rich performances by exemplary artists from Royal Stag barrel presents MTV Unplugged season 7 on-air across 25 of Radio City’s Hindi speaking markets. The six-week music extravaganza will witness Radio City play artist performances from the show on weekends, every Saturday, between 9:00 pm to 10:00 pm with a repeat broadcast every Sunday, between 7:00 pm to 08:00 pm.

The latest season of Royal Stag barrel presents MTV Unplugged season 7 will showcase performances from music legends such as Vishal Bhardwaj, Farhan Akhtar and Shankar Mahadevan and sons. While Vishal Bhardwaj will be seen with his wife Rekha Bhardwaj, Shankar Mahadevan will perform with his sons Sidharth and Shivam. The show will also witness Armaan and Amaal Malik in their acoustic style for the very first time. Additionally, artists like Papon and Monali Thakur are expected to light up the show with their brilliant performances.

Commenting on this collaboration, Kartik Kalla, EVP & National Head – Programming, Marketing & AudaCITY – Radio City 91.1FM said, “Radio City is proud to be associated with MTV’s most popular show MTV Unplugged for its 7th season. The association will allow our listeners to groove to the music performed by top music maestros in India. The show has been a clear favorite with audiences for showcasing amazing performances and through this association, Radio City would be a proud catalyst to amplify the reach of the show to the next level across the nation”

Speaking about the association, Viacom18 Head of youth and English Entertainment channels Farzad Palia, “Unplugged is a path breaking concept and it is the only musical property in the country that reinvents music in the most unimaginable way possible. For years Unplugged has enamored the audience with beautiful musical renditions and in its seventh season we are happy to partner exclusively with one of India’s most popular radio networks, Radio City. Our partnership with Radio City will definitely help us keep pace with the enormous demand for the content from Unplugged.”

The 7th season of Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged with popular names from the music world kick started on 9 December. Do tune into Radio City to catch all the action from the biggest artists in the country on your favorite radio network.