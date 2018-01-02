RadioandMusic
Chandigarh Railway Station echoed with its favorite, RJ Meenakshi's voice
MUMBAI: Chandigarh’s favorite and MY FM’s top RJ Meenakshi last week surprised the travelers at the railway station with her voice in place of the railway announcement. RJ Meenakshi who is also the Swacchata app ambassador for the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation was at the station on a mission to spread awareness about the app and how useful it is.

The activity started with RJ Meenakshi doing one on one interaction with the travelers at the station. To amplify the impact Meenakshi with permission of the authorities used the railway announcement booth and within minutes addressed thousands of travelers at the railway station on segregation of waste at source level and citizen feedback through ‘Swachhata app’.

Commenting on this activity 38 years old traveler Sarita Roy said,"The word RJ is synonym to entertainment. But I felt nice to see an RJ working for the betterment of society. When I heard RJ Meenakshi talking about the swacchata app, I immediately downloaded it. Also I get to park free till New Year across Chandigarh which is great. This is perhaps the first time in the country that any RJ has made announcement from a railway station announcement booth."

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation which has roped in celebrities like RJ Meenakshi to promote the swacchata app, were extremely happy with the response. As per the records more than 400 people downloaded the app within an hour of RJ Meenakshi's railway station visit on 27 December. Swachhata - MoHUA, an official app of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Commenting on the initiative MY FM Business Head Rahul Namjoshi said, “RJ Meenakshi has been our star performer, she is a talent that is unparallel which attracts a lot of brands for endorsements. In Chandigarh she is a strong influencer which is evident in her association with Chandigarh Municipal Corporation for this amazing initiative, “Swacchata app”, where a huge number of people downloaded the app post her announcement”.

