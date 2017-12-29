Kamala Mills fire shuts down Radio Mirchi office

MUMBAI: A major fire broke in Kamala Mills Compound last night at Lower Parel. As per various reports, 14 people lost their lives in the massive fire that started from a pub ‘1 Above’, moving towards various other pubs, restaurants and corporate offices, including Radio Mirchi that happened to be in the area.

The corporate office list includes Radio Mirchi. The station's studio runs from Matulya Centre, Lower Parel, while the corporate office functions from Kamala Mills Compound.

As the fire broke late at around 12.30 am, none of the employees were at the Mirchi office, saving the loss of lives.

“As the fire tenders tried controlling the fire, the water has got into our offices as well. Our studio which is located in Matulya Centre is functioning well. So, the shows are running as usual, but the corporate office will remain shut till things get under control. We might resume in the coming year,” said ENIL Marketing Head GG Jayanta.

“There is no major damage, but we’ve asked the employees to work from home as we are getting our office cleaned,” stated ENIL COO Mahesh Shetty.

Apart from Radio Mirchi, offices of Times Now, TV9, ZOOM, Mirror Now, ET amongst all are also affected. The actual reason for the fire is yet unknown while it is said that the root cause is a false construction on the rooftop of ‘1 Above’ pub.