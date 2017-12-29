RadioandMusic
RNM
| 29 Dec 2017
radio
News
Kamala Mills fire shuts down Radio Mirchi office

Events
Magnetic Words
| 28 Nov 2017

Magnetic Words returns with a stellar line-up of speakers

MUMBAI: Globally recognised as one of the most beautiful festivals in the world for its blend of heritage arts mixed with contemporary culture, Magnetic Fields has quickly come to be associated with pushing future-facing sounds and alternative culture.In 2016, Magnetic Fields became the first music...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Radio Mirchi | Kamala Mills Compound | Fire | TimesNow | TV9 | Zoom | Mirror Now | ET | 1 Above |

MUMBAI: A major fire broke in Kamala Mills Compound last night at Lower Parel. As per various reports, 14 people lost their lives in the massive fire that started from a pub ‘1 Above’, moving towards various other pubs, restaurants and corporate offices, including Radio Mirchi that happened to be in the area.

The corporate office list includes Radio Mirchi. The station's studio runs from Matulya Centre, Lower Parel, while the corporate office functions from Kamala Mills Compound.

As the fire broke late at around 12.30 am, none of the employees were at the Mirchi office, saving the loss of lives.

“As the fire tenders tried controlling the fire, the water has got into our offices as well. Our studio which is located in Matulya Centre is functioning well. So, the shows are running as usual, but the corporate office will remain shut till things get under control. We might resume in the coming year,” said ENIL Marketing Head GG Jayanta.

“There is no major damage, but we’ve asked the employees to work from home as we are getting our office cleaned,” stated ENIL COO Mahesh Shetty.

Apart from Radio Mirchi, offices of Times Now, TV9, ZOOM, Mirror Now, ET amongst all are also affected. The actual reason for the fire is yet unknown while it is said that the root cause is a false construction on the rooftop of ‘1 Above’ pub.

related stories
BARC
resources  |  29 Dec 2017

BARC Week 51: 9XM climbs the chart

MUMBAI: In week 51 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India, 2+, Mastiii remained on the top of the chart with a slight dip in numbers from 169433 impressions (‘000s) to162901 impressions (‘000s).

private fm stations  |  29 Dec 2017

Three FM stations participated in 'United for Mall of Amritsar'

MUMBAI: Every radio station teaches its listeners a good cause. In Amritsar, three radio stations got together to support a cause at Mall of Amritsar. Under the malls, the special initiative ‘United for Mall of Amritsar’, RJs from RED FM, Radio Mirchi and MY FM participated together.

private fm stations  |  26 Dec 2017

Cabinet approves third batch of Phase III FM licensing

MUMBAI: Before the year comes to an end, here is good news for the radio industry. For the upcoming year, the Union Cabinet has approved the licensing of radio stations for the third batch of Phase III FM radio licenses.

explore RNMbiz

resources

mobile digital

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2017 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group