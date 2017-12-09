93.5 RED FM adds awards category for 'Mumbai Khadde Mein' and CSR for 'Bajao for a Cause'

MUMBAI: Awards, 2017 Superhit 93.5 RED FM wins two awards at the fourth th edition of Indian Marketing Awards 2017 that was presented by exchange4media. The two awards won included a Gold in Best Use of Radio Category for ‘Mumbai Khadde Mein’ and a ‘Silver in Corporate Social Responsibility for ‘Bajao for a Cause’.

RED FM was the only radio station that won in both ‘Best Use of Radio’ and ‘CSR’ categories. In the CSR category, there was no other winner except RED FM. The entries from RED FM were fighting against heavyweight brands like Idea Cellular, Motorola India, UTI, Pepsico, Godrej, HUL, Viacom etc. Indian Marketing Awards 2017 presented by exchange4media recognizes professionals, organizations individuals in the field of marketing excellence in India. The event was scheduled at Hotel Leela Ambience, Gurugram.

To combat the potholes and bad roads’ agony that Mumbaikars were facing, RJ Malishka had released a parody video mocking BMC​ over potholes during the monsoon season. RJ Malishka’s song ‘Mumbai tula BMC var Bharso Naye Ka’ went viral on social media. The issue was something that Mumbaikars faced on a day to day basis year on year. When BMC filed a suit on Malishka for breeding mosquitoes, the nation came in support of her.

‘Bajao for a cause’ is RED FMs annual CSR campaign. It is an initiative of social significance taken up to raise awareness and funds to help the cause. Bajao for a Cause aims to sensitize the listeners to

various causes that need support. This year RED FM supported Paalna in Delhi and encouraged individuals to support adoption. ‘The Pad Habit’ in Kolkata was the installation of sanitary pad vending machines to promote women hygiene. In Mumbai Shahrukh Khan himself supported Red FM’s cause of educating children of commercial sex workers.

Speaking about the awards won, RED FM COO Nisha Narayanan said, “We at RED FM are honoured to win these two awards at Indian Marketing Awards. These awards are special because it’s the only cross-industry platform where the biggest names from FMCG, telecom, media, banking, etc, come together to recognize best marketing work. So, we were pitted against industry giants like Pepsi, HUL, Idea, Mindshare, Viacom, etc., in the two categories we were nominated in. And we struck big. In fact, the biggest thing of pride is we were the only network representing the radio industry.”