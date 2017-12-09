RadioandMusic
RNM
| 10 Dec 2017
radio
Press Releases
93.5 RED FM adds awards category for 'Mumbai Khadde Mein' and CSR for 'Bajao for a Cause'

Events
Magnetic Words
| 28 Nov 2017

Magnetic Words returns with a stellar line-up of speakers

MUMBAI: Globally recognised as one of the most beautiful festivals in the world for its blend of heritage arts mixed with contemporary culture, Magnetic Fields has quickly come to be associated with pushing future-facing sounds and alternative culture.In 2016, Magnetic Fields became the first music...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Red FM | Mumbai Khadde Mein | HUL | Idea | Mindshare | Viacom | Hotel Leela Ambience | Gurugram | CSR campaign |

MUMBAI: Awards, 2017 Superhit 93.5 RED FM wins two awards at the fourth th edition of Indian Marketing Awards 2017 that was presented by exchange4media. The two awards won included a Gold in Best Use of Radio Category for ‘Mumbai Khadde Mein’ and a ‘Silver in Corporate Social Responsibility for ‘Bajao for a Cause’.

RED FM was the only radio station that won in both ‘Best Use of Radio’ and ‘CSR’ categories. In the CSR category, there was no other winner except RED FM. The entries from RED FM were fighting against heavyweight brands like Idea Cellular, Motorola India, UTI, Pepsico, Godrej, HUL, Viacom etc. Indian Marketing Awards 2017 presented by exchange4media recognizes professionals, organizations individuals in the field of marketing excellence in India. The event was scheduled at Hotel Leela Ambience, Gurugram.

To combat the potholes and bad roads’ agony that Mumbaikars were facing, RJ Malishka had released a parody video mocking BMC​ over potholes during the monsoon season. RJ Malishka’s song ‘Mumbai tula BMC var Bharso Naye Ka’ went viral on social media. The issue was something that Mumbaikars faced on a day to day basis year on year. When BMC filed a suit on Malishka for breeding mosquitoes, the nation came in support of her.

‘Bajao for a cause’ is RED FMs annual CSR campaign. It is an initiative of social significance taken up to raise awareness and funds to help the cause. Bajao for a Cause aims to sensitize the listeners to

various causes that need support. This year RED FM supported Paalna in Delhi and encouraged individuals to support adoption. ‘The Pad Habit’ in Kolkata was the installation of sanitary pad vending machines to promote women hygiene. In Mumbai Shahrukh Khan himself supported Red FM’s cause of educating children of commercial sex workers.

Speaking about the awards won, RED FM COO Nisha Narayanan said, “We at RED FM are honoured to win these two awards at Indian Marketing Awards. These awards are special because it’s the only cross-industry platform where the biggest names from FMCG, telecom, media, banking, etc, come together to recognize best marketing work. So, we were pitted against industry giants like Pepsi, HUL, Idea, Mindshare, Viacom, etc., in the two categories we were nominated in. And we struck big. In fact, the biggest thing of pride is we were the only network representing the radio industry.”

related stories
private fm stations  |  09 Dec 2017

BIG FM launches its Christmas initiative BeSanta for the second consecutive year

MUMBAI: BIG FM has launched the 2nd season of its highly appreciated social initiative BeSanta for Christmas. The radio network last year seeded the thought of spreading joy among the underprivileged kids during Christmas by inviting donations in the form of gifts from citizens.

private fm stations  |  04 Dec 2017

Big FM announces the Fifth Season of 'Benadryl Big Golden Voice'

MUMBAI: BIG FM is back with the fifth season of the biggest and most successful running on-air singing talent hunt ‘Benadryl BIG Golden Voice’ presented by Benadryl Cough Syrup, powered by LIC Housing Finance and online talent partner Songdew.com.

Comedy Adda
private fm stations  |  28 Nov 2017

MY FM presents 'Comedy Adda' with Vipul Goyal and Sandeep Sharma

MY FM presents 'Comedy Adda' with Vipul Goyal and Sandeep Sharma

explore RNMbiz

radio

year ender

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2017 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group