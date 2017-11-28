MY FM presents 'Comedy Adda' with Vipul Goyal and Sandeep Sharma

MUMBAI: MY FM is ready to entertain Indore and Nagpur yet again with the biggest comedy event of the year – ‘Comedy Adda’ with Vipul Goyal and Sandeep Sharma on 1 and 3 December respectively.

The two most sought after artists are all set to entertain the guests with their impeccable sense of humour and liveliness.

Commenting on this MY FM Business Head Rahul Namjoshi said, “MY FM has been at the forefront to bring unique and engaging content for our listeners, Standup comedy has worked very well for us in the past when we did the 10th Anniversary celebration at Chandigarh and Ahmedabad, this event is another attempt from our side to bring wholesome entertainment and deliver good, clean humor content to the listeners. Both Vipul Goyal and Sandeep Sharma are successful standup artist and am sure they both will give the audience an ‘achcha sunte hai’ experience.”