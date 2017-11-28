RadioandMusic
RNM
| 28 Nov 2017
radio
Press Releases
MY FM presents 'Comedy Adda' with Vipul Goyal and Sandeep Sharma

Events
Magnetic Words
| 28 Nov 2017

Magnetic Words returns with a stellar line-up of speakers

MUMBAI: Globally recognised as one of the most beautiful festivals in the world for its blend of heritage arts mixed with contemporary culture, Magnetic Fields has quickly come to be associated with pushing future-facing sounds and alternative culture.In 2016, Magnetic Fields became the first music...

Most Viewed
Comedy Adda
Comedy Adda
Tags:
Private FM Stations | MY FM | Vipul Goyal | Sandeep Sharma | Comedy Adda | Nagpur | Indore | Rahul Namjoshi | Ahmedabad |

MUMBAI: MY FM is ready to entertain Indore and Nagpur yet again with the biggest comedy event of the year – ‘Comedy Adda’ with Vipul Goyal and Sandeep Sharma on 1 and 3 December respectively.

The two most sought after artists are all set to entertain the guests with their impeccable sense of humour and liveliness.

Commenting on this MY FM Business Head Rahul Namjoshi said, “MY FM has been at the forefront to bring unique and engaging content for our listeners, Standup comedy has worked very well for us in the past when we did the 10th Anniversary celebration at Chandigarh and Ahmedabad, this event is another attempt from our side to bring wholesome entertainment and deliver good, clean humor content to the listeners. Both Vipul Goyal and Sandeep Sharma are successful standup artist and am sure they both will give the audience an ‘achcha sunte hai’ experience.”

related stories
RJ Kisna and RJ Ashish
private fm stations  |  28 Nov 2017

‘Agla Show Teri Car Se’ returns with RJ Kisna and RJ Ashish

‘Agla Show Teri Car Se’ returns with RJ Kisna and RJ Ashish

private fm stations  |  24 Nov 2017

Indigo FM to curate music for Chandigarh International Airport

MUMBAI: Radio stations are extending their service from on-air to on-ground to digital and transport. Yes, you read it right; Indigo 91.9 FM is partnering with Chandigarh International Airport.

AIR
air  |  24 Nov 2017

AIR stall at IITF inundated with ideas for PM's 'Mann Ki Baat'

AIR stall at IITF inundated with ideas for PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’

explore RNMbiz

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2017 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group