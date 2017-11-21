RadioandMusic
RNM
| 22 Nov 2017
radio
News
FM Tadka Jammu brings 'Democracy of Music', to be based on listeners' choice

Events
| 20 Nov 2017

IRAA Award Director 2018 announced; Jury committee to be announced soon

MUMBAI: The 2018 Indian Recording Arts Academy Awards (IRAA) has constituted a three member committee headed by PALM Expo Founder and Director and IRAA Founder Executive Chairman Anil Chopra. Soundideaz Academy Founder and Director and IRAA Award Director 2017 Pramod Chandorkar, will continue as H...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | FM Tadka | Jammu | Patrika group | Jaipur | Kota | Ajmer | Bikaner | Udaipur | Raipur | Bilaspur | Agra | Allahabad | Bareilly | Jhansi | Gorakhpur | Jalgaon | Sholapur | Muzaffarpur | Aligarh | Srinagar |

MUMBAI: Marking its eleventh year of entertaining listeners, Rajasthan Patrika group’s FM Tadka has decided to run the station on ‘democracy of music’.

Also Read: FM Tadka Jaipur's plans for its eleventh year

Following the same commitment, the station has brought its democracy to its newly launched station in Jammu, the 16th city where Tadka has marked its presence.

Along with all the stations, this station will also witness a unique way of playing music on the channel: of the people, for the people and selected by the people. Under the democracy of music concept, FM Tadka will play songs of only the choice of listeners. Songs which listeners do not like will be thrown out of the playlist.

The addition of this new FM station in the family of Tadka will further enhance its market reach and popularity. These new launches are in line with the vision of Patrika group to boost the presence of FM Tadka in the country and make it one of the most preferred radio stations.

FM Tadka entertains listeners in 16 cities: Jaipur, Kota, Ajmer, Bikaner, Udaipur, Raipur, Bilaspur, Agra, Allahabad, Bareilly, Jhansi, Gorakhpur, Jalgaon, Sholapur, Muzaffarpur and Jammu. The station will soon be live in Aligarh and Srinagar.

related stories
private fm stations  |  17 Nov 2017

Mirchi in top 100 YouTube channels of India

MUMBAI: Being social media active is one of the biggest aspects of radio industries today. Their target audience that have shifted to the digital world, it is a responsibility of the industry to reach out to its audience.

private fm stations  |  17 Nov 2017

Radio City Introduces the Next Generation of FM Entertainment - Video City

MUMBAI: Radio City today announced beta launch of India’s first video FM, Video City -a platform that allows listeners to consume FM in a video format. In yet another pioneering move, Radio City added another dimension to radio with the launch of ‘Video City’.

BIG FM partners
private fm stations  |  14 Nov 2017

BIG FM partners with Reliance Mutual Fund for #Chhotonkebadefunde

BIG FM partners with Reliance Mutual Fund for #Chhotonkebadefunde

explore RNMbiz

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2017 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group