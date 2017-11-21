FM Tadka Jammu brings 'Democracy of Music', to be based on listeners' choice

MUMBAI: Marking its eleventh year of entertaining listeners, Rajasthan Patrika group’s FM Tadka has decided to run the station on ‘democracy of music’.

Also Read: FM Tadka Jaipur's plans for its eleventh year

Following the same commitment, the station has brought its democracy to its newly launched station in Jammu, the 16th city where Tadka has marked its presence.

Along with all the stations, this station will also witness a unique way of playing music on the channel: of the people, for the people and selected by the people. Under the democracy of music concept, FM Tadka will play songs of only the choice of listeners. Songs which listeners do not like will be thrown out of the playlist.

The addition of this new FM station in the family of Tadka will further enhance its market reach and popularity. These new launches are in line with the vision of Patrika group to boost the presence of FM Tadka in the country and make it one of the most preferred radio stations.

FM Tadka entertains listeners in 16 cities: Jaipur, Kota, Ajmer, Bikaner, Udaipur, Raipur, Bilaspur, Agra, Allahabad, Bareilly, Jhansi, Gorakhpur, Jalgaon, Sholapur, Muzaffarpur and Jammu. The station will soon be live in Aligarh and Srinagar.