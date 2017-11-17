RadioandMusic
Radio City Introduces the Next Generation of FM Entertainment - Video City

Ola collaborates with Sunburn Season 11 as their presenting partner

MUMBAI: Sunburn has associated with Ola, followed by Ola's app for transportation. This will be Ola’s first year where they will be Sunburn’s presenting partners. The collaboration comes in fresh on the heels of the announcement of KYGO’S maiden India tour which will commence on 24 November in...

MUMBAI: Radio City today announced beta launch of India’s first video FM, Video City -a platform that allows listeners to consume FM in a video format. In yet another pioneering move, Radio City added another dimension to radio with the launch of ‘Video City’. The latest innovation aims to transform radio from being a listener-only medium to an experiential digital multimedia platform by giving a sneak peek into the fun and masti inside the radio studio.

Video City allows listeners to watch Radio City FM content and catch LIVE action from the studio on-the-go and on a device of their choice. Video City will offer a customized programming bouquet consisting of celebrity interviews, viral videos, live studio action, Babber Sher, traffic updates, curated playlists and much more, that can be consumed anytime, anywhere. Playlists available on the platform will be mood-mapped to ensure that the curated songs are relevant and in sync with the viewer preferences.

Commenting on the launch of VideoCity, Radio City CEO Abraham Thomas said, “Keeping in mind the changing consumer preferences of consuming surround programming, Radio City’s Video City will offer the viewers a compelling and visually appealing FM experience like never before along with a sneak peek of RJ’s , celebrity visits ,Bollywood gossips and trivia. Video City reinforces our commitment to be at the forefront of innovation in the radio industry.We believe that this will help us seamlessly integrate radio into the digital era.Starting with Mumbai, we plan to take this initiative to other cities as well.”

At the launch of Video City, Aamir Khan said, “I congratulate Radio City for this amazing initiative and hope that Radio City continues to turn the wheel of innovation in the coming years as well – VideoCityDekhle.”

