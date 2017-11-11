RJs awarded for espousing social causes at Radio4Child Awards

NEW DELHI: The best entries received from a total of 120 RJs from across radio stations in six categories—Best PSA, Best Jingle, Best RJ link, Best Creative Campaign, Mission Indradhanush Best Radio Spot Award and Best Message Clarity Award were showcased in the second edition of the Radio4Child awards at a special function in Mumbai today.

The event was organised by UNICEF India in partnership with All India Radio and the Association of Radio Operators of India (AROI) to recognise creative and innovative programming on the issue of Routine Immunization and End Violence (against women and children).

UNICEF celebrity advocate Madhuri Dixit presented the awards in the presence of All India Radio OSD Rajeev Kumar Shukla, Indian Institute of Mass Communication DG K G Suresh, Vividh Bharti, Mumbai ADG Neeraj Aggarwal, film and TV producer and Association of Radio Operators for India President Anurradha Prasad and Rohit Bansal, Group Head, Corporate Communications, RIL.

UNICEF, AIR and AROI have been conducting capacity building workshops for Private FM as well as All India Radio journalists since 2014 to help them integrate meaningfully, appealing radio jingles/ talk shows on the critical messages of child health, routine immunization and end violence.

To recognize the contribution of radio journalists to the creative dissemination of health messages for children, the Radio4child Award was envisaged and the first edition was held in 2015.

In addition to immunization, another focus area this year was on the ‘End Violence’ Campaign focusing on digital safety of children

The awards were presented by Dixit. “Radio as a medium has a far-reaching impact on a wide and diversified audience. I am delighted to present these awards to the brightest minds in radio who are passionately contributing in creating awareness about the benefits of immunization in various communities. I congratulate all the participants of this award,” Ms. Dixit said.

“As a UNICEF Advocate, I would like to reiterate how all children, no matter where they live or their circumstances, have the right to survive and to thrive – and we each have the responsibility to help them realize that right,” she added.

She lauded the efforts by Radio Jockeys and producers in creating awareness on child health issue and making the larger public, especially the most vulnerable, aware of their rights.

Shukla also spoke on the initiative of creating the Radio4child Awards. “As a public broadcaster, we have a responsibility towards social commitment. In this regard, AIR has always been at the forefront of developing and broadcasting programmes that are relevant to the all round development of its audience. A Radio4Child award is a commendable initiative that fosters healthy competition in public interest.”

UNICEF engaged with public broadcaster AIR and private FM channels to reach the remotest population for ending preventable child deaths. The awards are a culmination of months of hard work by UNICEF-AROI through workshops to train radio journalists in creating awareness through innovative campaigns. Also, present on the occasion was RJ Simran Kohli, director, Speak For Change foundation, who has been associated with the Radio4child platform from its inception.

List of the winners of Second Radio4Child awards are:

The winner of Best PSA on RI-AIR is:

•Shalini Mittal AIR Delhi for Kaala Tika Nazar

The winner for Best PSA on End Violence-AIR is:

•Yunus Khan AIR Mumbai for JADOO

The winner for Best Radio Jingle On RI –AIR is:

•Gour & RJ KP from Siksha O Anusandhan Community Radio Bhubaneswar Odisha for RAP

The winner for Best Radio Jingle on EV –AIR is:

•Umesh Mehta AIR Mumbai for Jamoora

The winner for Best Radio Spot on RI-AIR is:

•Sanjay Goswami, AIR Guwahati, Assam for Child

Winner of Best Radio Spot on EV-AIR is:

•Namrata Phalke AIR Aurangabad, Maharashtra for Darknet

The winner for Best RJ Link on RI-AIR is:

•A.K. Tiwari, AIR Purnea, Bihar for Badhtey Kadam-Anm Pushpa

The winner best RJ link on EV-AIR is:

•Apeejay Satya University, Sohna Haryana for Cyber Abuse-Stop It!

The winner of Best PSA on RI-FM is:

•Radio City Delhi for KILKAARIYAN

The winner for Best PSA on End Violence-FM is:

•RJ Sangram and Manash, Radio Choklate Bhubaneswar Odisha for BISWAS

The winner of Best Radio Jingle on RI –FM is:

•Anshu Priya Radio Dhoom, Jamshedpur for Lagaavelu

The winner of Best Jingle on EV FM is:

•Chuppi Todo - RJ Subhash Krishna Radio Mirchi, Patna, Bihar

The winner for Best Radio Spot on EV FM is:

•RJ Rocky & Abbas Red FM Delhi for Timecheck

Winner of Best Radio Spot on EV FM is:

•RJ Animesh My FM Raipur, Chhatisgarh for Awaazein

The winner for Best RJ Link on RI-FM is:

•RJ Mandy Red FM Guwahati, Assam for District Immunization

The winner Best RJ Link on EV-FM is:

•RJ Sangram, Radio Choklate, Bhubaneswar, Odisha for JKR Facebook