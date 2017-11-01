Big FM encourages kids to follow their passion with 'Big Junior Rockstars'

MUMBAI: With a refreshingly new concept BIG FM introduces ‘BIG Junior Rockstars’, a new activity especially targeting the young guns and parents of our nation. In a bid to promote the thought of ‘Every Child is a Rockstar’, the radio station has joined hands with Mount Litera School International wherein the kids of that school will record a song with a professional percussionist-composer. With a view to bring the idea to the fore, BIG Junior Rockstars urges parents to let the kids pursue their interest and follow their dreams. BIG FM will celebrate the occasion of Children’s Day by releasing a special video on its digital platform featuring the talented kids of Mount Litera School International, who not only excel in their international curriculum but also nurture the talents of their students.

Commencing on 8 November, BIG Junior Rockstars activity will be on-air till 20 November. The radio station will record the song at Mount Litera School International with the kids where the percussionist-composer will mentor and encourage them to record a song in their own style. The track's composition involves the kids by getting them to create natural sounds using their everyday objects like lunch boxes, compass boxes, pencils, toys etc.

To encourage more engagement, during the course of the activity, the radio network will also hold on-air contests where the MJs will play certain sounds and ask listeners to guess which instrument or object is used to make that sound. Staying true to its brand ethos, BIG FM along with entertaining listeners through this innovative activity will also appeal to the children to donate their books, stationery and other essentials to underprivileged kids.

With the launch of the new activity, BIG FM spokesperson says, “Having completed over a decade in the industry, BIG FM has driven impactful campaigns engaging children of our society. Big Junior Rockstars is another such campaign which resonates well with our brand identity of creating ‘a first.’ Activities like these allow our advertisers to reach a wider demographic leveraging the reach of our network.”

Over the years, the radio station has led several large-scale campaigns like BIG Golden Voice Junior, BIG Junior RJ, #BeSanta which have been conceptualized keeping children in mind. The initiatives along with being highly entertaining for the young audience also encourages them to support a cause and do their bit for the society.