Radio channel pulls down '#MatAaoIndia' campaign

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi pulled down its '#MatAaoIndia' campaign with an apology for putting up a creative asking foreigners to not visit India in the wake of attack in Agra on a couple from Switzerland.



The Swiss couple was brutally assaulted in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur Sikri on October 22. They had arrived in India on 30 September. The couple was beaten up by two adults and three minors who have been arrested and sent to a childcare centre in Shah Ganj.



The minors reportedly told police that they were returning after playing cricket when they asked the Swiss couple for a selfie but pelted them with stones when they refused.



Following the incident, the radio channel came out with the campaign.



However, many people slammed the radio channel for the campaign, which intended to address the issue with some humour.



The channel posted the apology on Twitter on Friday.



The post read: "Radio Mirchi apologises for the creative it ran about the tourist incident. Our intention was not to hurt the sentiments of people. We are deeply sorry. We have removed the creative".

(Source: IANS)