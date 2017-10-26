Radio Mirchi and RED FM to co-air a show

MUMBAI: PepsiCo India’s Quaker Oats+Milk, a one-of-a-kind grain dairy beverage along with Mindshare, India’s largest full-service media agency, a part of GroupM will bring together two of India’s largest radio stations as a part of their ‘Power of Two’ campaign. Earlier this year, Quaker Oats+Milk, a revolutionary innovation by PepsiCo’s nutrition category, introduced a unique combination of the goodness of oats and the power of milk in the Indian markets. And now, the brand has done it again, by putting together, a never heard before phenomenon of bringing together Radio Mirchi and RED FM for the first time in the history of Indian radio.

‘Power of Two’ will see two of India’s favourite radio stations come together to put up one magnum opus show to highlight the importance of the right nutrition. Spanning over 4 hours, RJ Raunac, of Bauaa fame, and RJ Naved, famously known for Mirchi Murga, will deliver non-stop on-air magic with their diverse personalities, comic timing and love for music and nutrition. The show’s teasers have been extremely well received by listeners across the capital and there’s immense excitement about this ‘funtastic’ duo coming together.

On this interesting association Nutrition Category – PepsiCo India Vice President Deepika Warrier said, “We are glad we have been able to bring two greats from radio together to showcase the Power of Two. When we conceptualized Quaker Oats+Milk, we knew it would be a very relevant product that exemplifies the power of two super ingredients Oats and Milk. Through this association with Radio Mirchi and RED FM, we want to send out an equally relevant message on the importance of right nutrition. We are certain that this show will lead all the listeners out there towards a healthier tomorrow.”

Mindshare South Asia CEO Prasanth Kumar said, “We are glad to be a part of this innovative campaign which brings together two of the biggest radio channels to showcase Quaker Oats+Milk’s ‘Power Of Two’. We at Mindshare believe in delivering our brands with creativity, innovativeness, unconventional and inventive strategies. Bringing together Radio Mirchi and RED FM is definitely a never heard before phenomenon. We hope to reach as many as possible listeners and aware them with the brand’s new product.”

The show will have an interesting mix of guests which include PepsiCo’s Deepika Warrier, Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head- Dietetics - ‎Max Healthcare and Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar. While Deepika will talk to the young listeners on the various career opportunities and mentorship programs, Ritika will highlight the importance nutrition in millennials. This epic show’s finale will have the Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar, join in for a special segment. Sachin will speak about his life and about the significant role of nutrition in his 24 year long cricketing innings.

Speaking about the show, Quaker Oats+Milk co-creator Sachin said, “I have always believed in the power of great partnerships and attribute a large part of my success to it. The Power of Two, whether it’s about the two super ingredients in Quaker Oats+Milk or the most awaited radio show, is always special. I’m looking forward to be a part of this show and hope the audience enjoys it as well.”

Adding to this, ENIL (Radio Mirchi) MD & CEO Prashant Panday said, “Mirchi as a brand has always managed to enthrall its listeners and clients with pathbreaking ideas like this one. The "Power of 2" campaign is yet another example of how we’ve managed to push the bar higher with clutter breaking content. Brands built with passion and on strong pillars have the courage to experiment, be it Quaker, Radio Mirchi or Red FM. We at Mirchi are proud to associate with Quaker Oats+Milk and Red FM to create a historical moment on radio. Our listeners will be delighted to hear RJ Naved and RJ Raunac come together for the first time. We love bringing disruptive ideas to life and will continue to do so to delight both our listeners and clients.”

RED FM chief operating officer Nisha Narayanan added, “RED FM has always believed in innovative content and this is yet another innovative solution, this time for ‘Quaker Oats+ Milk’. Radio as a medium allows for such innovations and with support of brand like Quaker which believe in innovation and disruption, it only allows two strong radio brands like RED FM and Radio Mirchi to come together and co-create something which has never been done before in the history of Indian Radio - RJ Raunac & RJ Naved to do a show together. I am sure the show will be a delight for both the listeners and the brand team. We look forward to creating innovative and engaging content and client solutions in times to come.”

Witness the Power of Two come alive on Radio Mirchi and RED FM on 27 October 2017 between 7am to 11am.