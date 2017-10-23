RadioandMusic
Relevance of content is important: Rajat Uppal
MUMBAI: Radio stations are no longer restricting themselves to the studio. They have now moved out with various activities and campaigns that are basically made for the commoners.

One of the radio stations to go all out with on-ground campaigns is RED FM. Their activities are not restricted to on-air or on-ground but also serve the digital audience.

Recently, RED FM came up with an on-ground campaign called ‘Ek No.Wall’ for people who pee on roadside and walls.

Talking about the idea, RED FM national marketing head Rajat Uppal said, “We wanted to pass the message, ‘do not pee on the roads or walls’. The new campaign is where anybody who pee’s on the wall will get sprayed back with water. We do campaigns in the most entertaining way and in our very Bajate Raho concept.”

He further added, “The stuff happening in the city and vibes of the city help us with a lot of content on-air and for marketing as well as on-ground campaigns. During hot summers, cops working under the sun on roads gave us an idea for 4 Bottle Roz Ka. So these are just the RED FM way of doing things in the most interesting way.”

4 Bottle Roz Ka was yet another campaign where RED FM urged the commoners to offer water bottles to the traffic police during summer. 

“Anything that is wide for an average listener experience day in and out will definitely connect with the consumers more. The relevance of content is important and that is the reason we end up doing a lot of social and physical activities in the most entertaining way,” Uppal explained.

The brand has content and communication team along with programming and marketing to look after such activities.

RED FM has also made a point of making appropriate use of the fast-growing medium i.e. digital. Every on-ground activity is connected with the online audience by its various social media portals.

“Digital is a medium, at the end, it is all about content. We are into radio and our core business is entertainment. The activities that we do may be on-air, on-ground or digital we make sure it is relatable to the audience on all platforms,” ended Uppal.

