Celebrate a Smoke-free Diwali with Radio City ke Patake

MUMBAI: Radio City announced a social awareness drive to highlight the importance of celebrating a smoke-free Diwali with ‘Radio City ke phatake : Is Diwali, khushiyan hogi, dhua nahi’ - a national on-air activity where listeners can request for bursting firecrackers on Radio City during the Diwali week and celebrate a pollution-free Diwali. Through this campaign, Radio City urges the listeners to enjoy a smoke-free experience with a zing of music on Radio City. The money you save can light up somebody’s Diwali.

Radio City, has found an innovative solution that will let cracker-lovers across the nation enjoy the festival without hurting the environment. Radio City ke patakhe’ – a Diwali initiative where the channel will burst crackers on the radio. The initiative is launched with an ad film created by Scarecrow Communications - ‘Patakhon ka Aurangzeb’ that will remind people of the nostalgic Malgudi Days. As a part of the national on-air activity, Radio City encourages the idea of celebrating Diwali without the use of crackers to help make this a smoke free and environmental friendly festival.

Watch the entire video here:

Radio City also pledged its support to the underprivileged by initiating a crowdfunding campaign ‘Diwali Ek Rupaye Wali’, in association with the NGO, Ketto. The network has urged every Mumbaikar to contribute one rupee to share the happiness and help brighten the festivities for the needy. Inspired by real-life human stories, Radio City has pledged to support causes ranging from women empowerment, community development, health to helping the physically challenged.

Commenting on the launch of these initiatives Radio City national head, programming, marketing and AudaCITY EVP Kartik Kalla said, “Radio has the impact and the potential to reach out to the masses and we at Radio City want to leverage this to promote the true essence of Diwali. With #DiwaliEkRupayeWali, by donating just one rupee, we can empower the less fortunate to be a part of the celebrations. Through Radio City ke patake, we also want to educate people to look beyond crackers this festive season and inculcate the culture of a safe, and pollution-free Diwali.”

The star of India's official entry to the Oscars - Newton, Rajkumar Rao, while promoting his movie, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana says, “I believe that the festival of Diwali is about sharing happiness with everyone in the community especially with the less fortunate. ‘Diwali Ek Rupaye Waali’ is an amazing initiative undertaken by Radio City to make Diwali happy and prosperous for the underprivileged. Radio City is not just entertaining the listeners but is also working for the society and fulfilling its social responsibility. I personally support the cause and urge everyone to contribute a minimum of Rs. 1, like I did, because your 1 rupee can make a difference to light up faces and dreams of Mumbaikars. Wish you a happy and a prosperous Diwali.”

The fund-raising campaign will address the requirements of the people who are striving for the welfare of the needy. The campaign strives on fulfilling dreams of 5 people Gauri, Shahbaz Khan, Tabrez Khwaja, Rajan Nair and Ravi Kumar, where one wants to build shelter for kids in Kamathipura, one wants to conduct workshops for Dharavi kids, one wants to provide free ambulance service to one wanting to buy a DSLR to teach photography to kids in the hospital.

Leading Bollywood stars like Varun Dhawan, Bobby Deol, Taapsee Pannu, Kiku Sharda, Shraddha Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Richa Chadha and Rajpal Yadav, along with Jt. Commissioner Traffic - Amitesh Kumar and colleges like NITIE, Chetna have left no stone unturned to contribute to this heart-warming cause.