| 12 Oct 2017
After Radio Mirchi, RED FM enters Jammu
EVC promises to bring a killer line-up like every year: Devraj Sanyal

MUMBAI: It's the festive season and multi-genre music and camp festival Enchanted Valley Carnival (EVC) is here to offer a distinctive experience to the festival attendees. The festival that will be hosting its fifth season on 16-17 December 2017 is looking at making this year a grand affair.EVC th...

MUMBAI: It’s celebration week for Jamm as two major radio stations from the industry have stepped into the state for more entertainment. Two days ago Radioandmusic updated its readers about Radio Mirchi’s official launch in J&K. Now there is RED FM who has stepped into the soil of the most talked state of the country, J&K.

RED FM under its Phase III expansion launched its 55th station yesterday (11 October) strengthening its presence in North India. As for Radio Mirchi, this station too was inaugurated by Chief Minister of J&K Mehbooba Mufti Sayeed with lighting of the lamp along with ribbon cutting.

Spreading the excitement with each of its listeners, RED FM broadcasted the ceremony live on its official Facebook page. Interestingly, RED FM launched the station with a contest for the RED FM listeners. The winners of the contest went on to win smartphones.

The Jammu station has a line-up of experienced RJs along with Bauaa, the popular sparkler across the network. RED FM’s primary focus is on localising the content keeping in mind the tradition and culture of the people of Jammu.

Focusing on its objectives, RED FM has designed shows for the new listeners. The day begins with an early morning show with RJ Sarang who will host the Morning No.1 show from 7-11am. RJ Vasudha will host Dramaqueen from 11-2am, followed by Vellapanti.com with RJ Amit from 2-5pm. Evenings will be joyful with RJ Manas hosting the show called JK 91.9 from 5-9pm and will then leave the floor for back to back Hindi and Punjabi music from 9pm-7am the next day.

With the brand philosophy and attitude that is ‘Bajaate Raho!’, RED FM will continue to encourage people of Jammu to speak up for issues that concern them and also bring in an amalgamation of entertaining RJs to Jammu.

Speaking about the new launch, RED FM COO Nisha Narayanan said, “Our clear strategy is to expand into newer markets and capital cities. With this launch, we have entered into all key markets in India. This is also part of our strategy to establish our leadership status. Having said that, FM radio’s entry into such sensitive markets is a major step for the growth of FM India. These markets require entertainment sources and radio fills in the need gap. As RED FM, we are delighted to launch our sixth new station this year after Jodhpur, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Patna and Surat. Our frequency here is 91.9 and irrespective of what frequency we are in, we hope to entertain and engage our listeners 24x7, in the spirit of our tagline Bajaate Raho.”

RED FM soon will be launching 14 more stations in India. Stay tuned with Radioandmusic for all updates.

