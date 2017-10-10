RadioandMusic
10 Oct 2017
Radio Mirchi hits Jammu airwaves
MUMBAI: Radioandmusic was the first one to inform you about Radio Mirchi’s new station launch in Jammu. Here we are back with more details about the launch, the show and offerings to the Jammu listeners.

Also Read: Mehbooba Mufti to launch Radio Mirchi's Jammu station

RJ Shwetima and RJ Nishanth, the host of Radio Mirchi Jammu were introduced to the audience. The RJs promised to keep the listeners in Jammu entertained with their on-air antics. Along with them, two more RJs were introduced to the audience, RJ Sayema who hosts an afternoon show at Mirchi and RJ Rochie, night show MirchiInstaPyaar host.

Mirchi’s Jammu playlist will comprise 70 per cent Bollywood and 30 per cent Punjabi music – providing listeners with the best of both worlds. The chosen combination is a result of careful research and talking to potential listeners in the city. Mirchi also promises to keep listeners hooked by taking up discussions on the topics that are most relevant to the youth today and also entertaining them with celeb chats, comedy and infotainment.

Speaking on this occasion, Mehbooba Mufti Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir said “I am extremely happy that a national FM brand of such repute has started operations in Jammu. I am sure it is only a matter of time before Mirchi becomes a part of the social and cultural fabric of this beautiful city. I wish them the very best.”

Radio Mirchi COO Mahesh Shetty commented, “We are very happy to be launching in Jammu. As a brand, we believe in creating customized products for our markets, tailored to suit the preferences of the city. This approach has helped Mirchi achieve a leadership position within a short span of time in the cities we operate in. In Jammu, too, we have designed our playlist and on-air experience around what the people of Jammu told us they wanted to hear and we are confident that our listeners will enjoy what we put on-air. We look forward to becoming an integral part of every Jammuite’s life in the days to come.”

Another radio network to go on-air in Jammu this week is RED FM. RED will launch tomorrow. 

