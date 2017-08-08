RadioandMusic
RNM
| 08 Aug 2017
radio
Press Releases
Radio Mirchi's new social mantra to celebrate Rakshabandhan
Events
Event Management | 28 Jul 2017

Tomorrowland to air live at Glocal Junction

MUMBAI: Here is something big news in store for all those who are big fan of Tomorrowland. Everyone’s favourite music festival is coming live in the city of dream. The live event will take place in Glocal Junction in Worli with the screening partner Budweiser on 29 July. This will be worth the watch...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Radio Mirchi | Rakshabandhan | Rakhi | Helmet |

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi always stands out, through its ways of celebrating various festivals, may it be Friendship’s day or Environment day or Rakshabandhan. This year on the occasion of Rakshabandhan Radio Mirchi took up a great initiative to protect the brothers of the city. The initiative was called Rakhi on hand and helmet on heads, Mirchi Cares.

Every year so many youngsters lose their life due to road accidents, which can be prevented by wearing a simple helmet. Even though the law of wearing a helmet is prevalent, it is not quite followed, hence this Rakshabandhan Mirchi took up an initiative that it’s not just brothers who are taking care of their sisters, but also the sisters are coming a step ahead for their raksha.

Radio Mirchi’s Rakshabandhan celebration started on the traffic signals of Mumbai by the lady traffic police. The lady traffic constable fined the men who were not wearing helmets and gifted them a special helmet by Radio Mirchi for their awareness and protection.

This initiative was not just about the happiness of the festival but also about the safety of the youth. Rakshabandhan 2017 ensured that not just Rakhi was there on their hand, but helmets on head.

Please find below the video of the campaign initiated by Radio Mirchi and traffic police celebrating Rakshabandhan on the street by spreading social message.

related stories
private fm stations  |  08 Aug 2017

Radio City seals deal with LMRC; to create content for Lucknow metro

MUMBAI: Here is an interesting piece of information for Lucknow metro travellers. The solo travel will no more be boring because the metro will accompany its travellers with the most ingenious concepts.

community radio  |  08 Aug 2017

Nodia CRS runs shows for all age groups

MUMBAI: Every community radio station (CRS) has an out of the box concept to entertain and educate its listeners, but none have thought the Salaam Namaste way. This Noida CRS, has managed to rope in RJs of every age group to run their shows.

private fm stations  |  07 Aug 2017

Bhabi Ji's punch line 'Sahi Pakde Hain' to entertain Big FM listeners

MUMBAI: Listeners on Big FM, will now enjoy entertainment combined with fun and rib-tickling comedy, with the recent launch of new interstitial Sahi Pakde Hain.

explore RNMbiz

radio

year ender

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2017 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group