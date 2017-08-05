MY FM's 'Ek Rakhi Fauji Ke Naam'

MUMBAI: On the occasion of raksha bandhan, MY FM took the joy and excitement of the festival beyond the living room to the border. The radio channel initiated a campaign, Ek Rakhi Fauji Ke Naam, where listeners could send rakhis to the soldiers at various border. This year station successfully collected a whopping number of 2, 99,446 rakhis across its network of 30 stations for soldiers at Siachen.

The idea was to honor the real heroes, the men/women who keep our ‘Azaadi’ secure by protecting our borders and to show love, respect and gratitude to them. The two-week long activity, saw people turning up to MY FM studios in huge numbers, in fact a lot of schools, colleges and corporates came forward with huge number of Rakhi.

Speaking on the initiative MY FM CPO Viplove Gupte adds, “It’s a simple initiative. We asked our listeners to send in their good wishes with Rakhi to the brothers who fight valiantly for us and protect us all the time from all kinds of attacks from enemies. Our RJs - RJ Meenakshi (New York award winner/IRF Zurich winner), RJ Archana (IRF award winner of best Gujarati show), RJ Viny (AIB London award winner) and RJ Shonali from Jaipur will be going to Army camp in Akhnoor, district Poonchh and will be teeing Rakhees to the brothers at border.

RJ Meenakshi went last year too for this and when she shared her experience of meeting 200 brothers of a battalion and how these toughies cried when she tied Rakhi to them because they hadn't seen a family member in many months, was an extremely moving thing for all of us. We are going to a different location this time.

All four RJs will be hosting show live from that location for our listeners back home to know about the real life of these brave hearts. We would like to thank our listeners who just would not stop pouring into our offices in each city and they kept bringing more Rakhis and trust me, it was difficult to say no to this kind of selfless love and hence we kept on accepting. The soldiers should know that they have millions of family members, especially sisters who are proud of them.”