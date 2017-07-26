MY FM associates with the powerful Marathi movies

MUMBAI: Much to the delight of Marathi movie fans, MY FM is the radio partner for upcoming Marathi movies Shentimental and Bhikhari. Slated for release in July and August 2017 respectively, these movies promise to be the biggest blockbusters in Marathi Film industry.

As an exclusive radio partner, MY FM offers creative content around the theme of the movies. From contests, music releases, interviews with the star cast, etc., the station is also giving the listener’s a chance to meet the star cast of the movie and live their dream of fame. The station will play a one hour special promotional program every day for these movies.

MY FM will also host Music Muhurat, where singers and music directors will unveil the music/songs on Maharashtra’s favourite radio channel in a special one hour show. This special one hour show will be hosted by the star cast of the movie along with RJs. During the show, the RJ will play the top 10 favorite songs of the star cast and exclusive video messages from the star cast will be posted by on MY FM’s social media platforms. Various contests, related to the movies, will run at different timings and the winners will win exclusive autographed merchandise from the movies.

The team will also host a Movie Memorabilia Auction where dresses/props used in the film will be auctioned ON AIR and the fund generated will be used for charity.

Commenting on these associations, MY FM CEO Harrish Bhatia said, “MY FM is a strong consumer centric organisation and has a strong brand connect in its markets. Marathi cinema has made some real progress, the storyline is interesting and content is great. We are confident that both the teams involved in this association will reap benefits”.

MY FM ‎Chief Programming Officer Viplove Gupte said, “Marathi movies have come of age in last decade. Right from being an official Indian entry to Oscar to producing some innovative and path breaking storylines, Marathi movies have caught the fancy of viewers. After a long lull, where most Marathi movies were mediocre, now the time is for movies which are rich in content. We are focusing specially on these movies as the Marathi film industry also need due recognition beyond once a year awards. The unique content provided by these movies, their storyline, and the actors also needs a strong platform to share the promotions of their movies. In the similar vein when we had roped in actors par excellence Makarand Anaspure and Mukta Barve, we realised that the industry needs a bigger share of voice. Movie tie ups not only give us a chance to play the music but also create innovative content around the movie theme. Be it a contest to win the ticket or getting listeners to meet with the star cast, every step is built with a positive hope of becoming a strong platform for Marathi asmita.”