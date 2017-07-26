RadioandMusic
RNM
| 26 Jul 2017
radio
Press Releases
MY FM associates with the powerful Marathi movies
Events
Event Management | 24 Jul 2017

Mahindra Open Sky Festival: An intimate experience of music and culture

MUMBAI: Experience the romance of the Thar Desert this November as Mahindra Open Sky makes its debut on the first dune of the Thar Desert. Promoted and produced by Oranjuice Entertainment, Mahindra Open Sky Festival will be held from 24 – 26 November 2017 at Reggie’s Camel Camp Osian, near Jodhpur....

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | MY FM | radio partners | Shentimental | Bhikhari | Marathi Film industry |

MUMBAI: Much to the delight of Marathi movie fans, MY FM is the radio partner for upcoming Marathi movies Shentimental and Bhikhari. Slated for release in July and August 2017 respectively, these movies promise to be the biggest blockbusters in Marathi Film industry.

As an exclusive radio partner, MY FM offers creative content around the theme of the movies. From contests, music releases, interviews with the star cast, etc., the station is also giving the listener’s a chance to meet the star cast of the movie and live their dream of fame. The station will play a one hour special promotional program every day for these movies.

MY FM will also host Music Muhurat, where singers and music directors will unveil the music/songs on Maharashtra’s favourite radio channel in a special one hour show. This special one hour show will be hosted by the star cast of the movie along with RJs. During the show, the RJ will play the top 10 favorite songs of the star cast and exclusive video messages from the star cast will be posted by on MY FM’s social media platforms. Various contests, related to the movies, will run at different timings and the winners will win exclusive autographed merchandise from the movies.

The team will also host a Movie Memorabilia Auction where dresses/props used in the film will be auctioned ON AIR and the fund generated will be used for charity.

Commenting on these associations, MY FM CEO Harrish Bhatia said, “MY FM is a strong consumer centric organisation and has a strong brand connect in its markets. Marathi cinema has made some real progress, the storyline is interesting and content is great. We are confident that both the teams involved in this association will reap benefits”.

MY FM ‎Chief Programming Officer Viplove Gupte said, “Marathi movies have come of age in last decade. Right from being an official Indian entry to Oscar to producing some innovative and path breaking storylines, Marathi movies have caught the fancy of viewers. After a long lull, where most Marathi movies were mediocre, now the time is for movies which are rich in content. We are focusing specially on these movies as the Marathi film industry also need due recognition beyond once a year awards. The unique content provided by these movies, their storyline, and the actors also needs a strong platform to share the promotions of their movies. In the similar vein when we had roped in actors par excellence Makarand Anaspure and Mukta Barve, we realised that the industry needs a bigger share of voice. Movie tie ups not only give us a chance to play the music but also create innovative content around the movie theme. Be it a contest to win the ticket or getting listeners to meet with the star cast, every step is built with a positive hope of becoming a strong platform for Marathi asmita.”

related stories
community radio  |  26 Jul 2017

Community Radio Stations can offer rates lower than DAVP for local ads

NEW DELHI: Community Radio Stations have been allowed to offer rates lower than the Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP) rates for local advertisements, as the condition that DAVP rates are lowest rates has been relaxed for CRSs.

private fm stations  |  26 Jul 2017

Big FM launches its last four stations in the North East - with riveting shows

MUMBAI: Big FM today announced the launch of its remaining four stations acquired during Phase III auctions. All these stations are in the North East: Agartala, Itanagar, Aizawl with frequency 92.7, and in Shillong with frequency 98.3.

private fm stations  |  25 Jul 2017

Indian Ocean and Aisi Taisi Democracy kick-off Red FM's MusiCom

MUMBAI: Red FM announced the dates for its new IP Musicom. The event will take place on 29 July at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata, 30 July at Siri Fort in Delhi, 5 August at Rangsharda in Mumbai, 6 August at Law Audi in Chandigarh, 12 August at St.

explore RNMbiz

radio

year ender

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2017 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group