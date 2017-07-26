RadioandMusic
Big FM launches its last four stations in the North East - with riveting shows
Private FM Stations | Big FM | Itanagar | Agartala | Aizwal | Shillong

MUMBAI: Big FM today announced the launch of its remaining four stations acquired during Phase III auctions. All these stations are in the North East: Agartala, Itanagar, Aizawl with frequency 92.7, and in Shillong with frequency 98.3.

Radioandmusic.com had reported about Big FM’s recent launch in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra in May this year.

The newly launched stations will imbibe the brand's Suno Sunao Life Banao positioning, with a view to extending its legacy of curating original content and providing entertainment. As a part of its launch strategy, Big FM has taken its premier property BIG City Pride Awards – For the City, By the City in each of these markets.

BIG FM’s programming elements in the new regions will be a combination of the network's notable show formats and local content. Influenced by local tastes, the music format in the four markets includes:  

• Hindi contemporary hit music in Itanagar
• Hindi and Bengali contemporary hit music in Agartala
• Timeless English and Khasi songs in Shillong
• English and Mizo songs from the golden era in Aizawl

Itanagar’s morning show BIG Chai and BIG Sokaler Sur in Agartala enables listeners to begin their day with a positive and inspirational thought from 8 am to 10 am. During evening hours, RJ’s on these stations turn into perfect go-to partners for the callers to confess their feelings and share memories capturing the essence of love and relationship, on BIG Request and Dil Se Dil Tak.

Shillong and Aizawl build nostalgia among the listeners through BIG Breakfast and Good Morning Aizawl from 7 am to 10 am by sharing interesting song led trivia. Full Volume from 5 pm to 8 pm in Shillong entertains listeners with information about local band and singers, making the evening drive relaxing. An interesting show format Candid Talks in Aizawl enlivens the monotonous afternoon routine from 1 pm to 4 pm, keeping listeners on their toes to guess the personality based on the hints given by the RJ.

The North East radio stations will also witness the entertaining #Salim show with Salim Merchant based on trivia behind an iconic song. Hindi music stations in these cities will be introduced with original content and local offerings that deliver an enjoyable experience to listeners. Big FM’s award winning show Suhaana Safar with Annu Kapoor, BIG Radio Reel Countdown with Anu Mallik, and Lamhe With Mantra will engage listeners with riveting music formats. The radio station in Agartala appeals to the Bengali inclined audiences with Matir Taaney Maatir Gaaney, a concept providing insights into the rich folk culture of Bengal.

Salim Merchant debuts as an RJ with Big FM's new show #SALIM

Speaking on the expansion, a Big FM spokesperson said: “The north-east region comprises a varied mix of audiences that enjoy regional, Hindi and English music.  Based on this cultural diversity we aim to cater to listeners with different music and our national and award winning shows. Also, now with our network across 5 markets, we will have the largest presence in this region. We hope to offer advertisers access to the consumers across these cities, which so far have been under-served in terms of media reach.”
 

