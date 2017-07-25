RadioandMusic
RNM
| 26 Jul 2017
radio
News
Prashant Pandey on digitalisation of radio and reaching the millennials
Events
Event Management | 24 Jul 2017

Mahindra Open Sky Festival: An intimate experience of music and culture

MUMBAI: Experience the romance of the Thar Desert this November as Mahindra Open Sky makes its debut on the first dune of the Thar Desert. Promoted and produced by Oranjuice Entertainment, Mahindra Open Sky Festival will be held from 24 – 26 November 2017 at Reggie’s Camel Camp Osian, near Jodhpur....

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Radio Mirchi | Prashant Pandey | Digitalisation | Online Radio |

MUMBAI: Digitalisation is no more the next big thing, it has become a part of our present. Every medium is adapting to this change, but the fear of being left out haunts many. The mediums that continue to run the traditional way are at the risk of missing out on this digital wave, but Radio Mirchi is ready to evolve.

At the sessions of IAMAI’s Pixels, where panellist discussed digital entertainment, recent trends, digital content monetisation and content piracy online, Radio Mirchi’s CEO Prashant Pandey enlightened the audience with his digital plans.

“We look at digital growth as an opportunity and Radio Mirchi is already adjusting and looking up to this opportunity at its best,” said Pandey.

He further explained the ways in which Mirchi is adapting to the digital change. “Using digital technology helps one expand their brand. Amongst all our content, Mirchi Murga is reaching out to listeners across the world.”

Mirchi Murga is a show hosted by RJ Naved, who is famous for his prank calls on the show. This Mirchi content is available on all their digital platforms.

Apart from producing content for its radio channels, Mirchi also, creates content for on-ground and broadcast channels. These shows are later run on their YouTube channel and are warmly received by the viewers. “These viewers on YouTube are not our regular FM station listeners. In spite of that, we have huge followers on Facebook and YouTube,” stated the CEO.

To keep up with the millennials, Mirchi is doing something new - “In spite of having 53 stations in odd 40 cities, we do not have the license to play English songs. Thus to fulfil this we have three English playing radio stations online which are divided into three different genres and presented to this younger audience,” said Pandey.

The TSL (Time Spend Listening) that many big companies including YouTube are juggling with, Mirchi stands out with a one hour of TSL online.

“Digital platform helps our brand to move to new places and reach out to more people. The station reach is around 50 to 60 million, but online the reach is around 100 million. This is all because of the digital platform that we have adopted,” said Pandey.    

Interestingly, the idea of initiating radio on a digital platform was given by one of the board members of Mirchi. The member gave an example of how a highly rated shop has an online store with the same collection that eases his customer. This idea led to Mirchi’s digital success.  

“We are not trying to be the biggest online retailers; we are trying to say that we are available across platforms. We have seen the college kid moving from audio to video, moving from old generation phones to a smartphones. Our aim is to reach out to those kids. Thanks to Jio where data is not a problem now. Through online radio stations we keep up to these college kids,” explained Pandey.

Way to go Mirchi!

related stories
private fm stations  |  25 Jul 2017

Indian Ocean and Aisi Taisi Democracy kick-off Red FM's MusiCom

MUMBAI: Red FM announced the dates for its new IP Musicom. The event will take place on 29 July at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata, 30 July at Siri Fort in Delhi, 5 August at Rangsharda in Mumbai, 6 August at Law Audi in Chandigarh, 12 August at St.

private fm stations  |  25 Jul 2017

Modi opens 'Mann ki Baat' forum to all

NEW DELHI: People wanting to give their viewpoints to Prime Minister Narendra Modi can call on toll-free number 1800 3000 7800 before the 34th installment of his monthly Mann Ki Baat.

private fm stations  |  25 Jul 2017

Mazhavil Mango Music Awards 2017 logo unveiled

MUMBAI: Recently actress Prayaga Martin and keyboardist Stephen Devassy together unveiled the logo for the upcoming Mazhavil Mango Music Awards 2017 which will take place on 22 August. The award happens to be an on-ground property of Radio Mango.

explore RNMbiz

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2017 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group