Modi opens 'Mann ki Baat' forum to all

NEW DELHI: People wanting to give their viewpoints to Prime Minister Narendra Modi can call on toll-free number 1800 3000 7800 before the 34th installment of his monthly Mann Ki Baat.

Messages can also be sent via the mygov.in website and those who miss the broadcast can listen in toll-free by dialling 1922.

The next broadcast is slated for 30 July 2017 at 11 am over the entire network of All India Radio.

The broadcast will be originated by All India Radio, Delhi, and will be relayed by all AIR stations, all AIR FM channels (FM Gold and FM Rainbow), local radio stations, Vividh Bharati stations and five community radio stations.

The regional versions of the Mann Ki Baat will be originated by the capital AIR stations in non- Hindi speaking zones at 20 hours on the same day. The regional versions shall be relayed by all AIR stations including local radio stations in the respective states.

The broadcast is visually adapted by Doordarshan and other private TV and news channels in India and broadcast simultaneously. Similarly, radio in the private sector patches AIR. All DTH platforms also carry it.

It is live streamed for global audience and is accessible through mobile app, All India Radio Live.

Over the last one year, the Mann Ki Baat programme has become immensely popular in every nook and corner of the country and is eagerly awaited every month.

The direct heart to heart address by the Prime Minister on issues concerning every citizen of the country has made the broadcast popular in every household in the country.