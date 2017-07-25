Mazhavil Mango Music Awards 2017 logo unveiled

MUMBAI: Recently actress Prayaga Martin and keyboardist Stephen Devassy together unveiled the logo for the upcoming Mazhavil Mango Music Awards 2017 which will take place on 22 August. The award happens to be an on-ground property of Radio Mango.

Speaking about the Mazhavil Mango Music Awards 2017 the spokesperson said, “The event will have six categories Best Male Singer, Best Female Singer, Best Duet Singers, Song of the Year, Best Music Director and Best Lyrist. The audience will be given four options to select and vote through SMS or website. The results will be announced in the grand finale which will take place next month.”

During the inauguration of the logo in the Mango Studio in Kochi, keyboardist Stephen Devassy did an on spot performance while actress Prayaga Martin drew the logo Mazhavil Mango Music Award on the white board.