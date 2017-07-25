RadioandMusic
Indian Ocean and Aisi Taisi Democracy kick-off Red FM's MusiCom
Events
MUMBAI: Red FM announced the dates for its new IP Musicom. The event will take place on 29 July at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata, 30 July at Siri Fort in Delhi, 5 August at Rangsharda in Mumbai, 6 August at Law Audi in Chandigarh, 12 August at St. John’s Auditorium in Bangalore, 13 August at Mahatma Phule Sanskrutik Bhavan in Pune. This format will give the audience a taste of their favorite musicians combined with the humor factor provided by the comedian(s). Kick-starting this new initiative will be one of India’s greatest music bands – Indian Ocean and the rising stars of satirical humor – Aisi Taisi Democracy. The tickets are very attractively priced at from INR 750-1500. The tickets for all the six cities are live on Bookmyshow and Insider.

Commenting on the announcement Red FM COO Nisha Narayanan said, “We are very excited to bring this format of live music and stand-up comedy together under our IP MusiCom. Music and Comedy go hand in hand where entertainment is concerned. Under Red Live which is our on-ground property, we aim to be closer to our audience. We have challenged content and experimented with different formats always. I am personally a fan of Indian Ocean and just like Aisi Taisi Democracy ours is also a satirical brand. It made perfect sense to kick start MusiCom with these artists. Like we always say, let’s ‘Bajaate Raho!’ Look forward to seeing you all at the events across all six cities.”

Laughs and melodies go hand in hand when it comes to holistic entertainment, and Red FM will be bringing this magical combination to life with this newly conceived initiative MusiCom 2017. 

Artist Rahul Ram who is the common link between both Indian Ocean, as well as Aisi Taisi Democracy, added, “I am really excited that Red FM’s MusiCom is bringing together Indian Ocean and Aisi Taisi Democracy to the same stage for the first time. Since I am a part of both I will practically be on stage for the entire show. I’m Sweating it but I’m loving it.”

MusiCom promises to be wholly entertaining and enlightening. It will be a great opportunity to let your hair down with your friends, peers and family.  With Indian Ocean and Aisi Taisi Democracy, this is the first of many editions of MusiCom going forward, featuring many more artists delivering a delectable combination of music and comedy.

