Big FM and Zee Network come together for Big Zee Entertainment Awards

MUMBAI: Big FM is all set to begin its sixth edition of its annual entertainment awards Big Zee Entertainment Award 2017 in association with Zee Network this year. The unique awards show will be based on the voting by the audience which will take place between 18-28 July across a total of 37 categories that cover television, film and sports. The celebration is said to happen on 29 July and will be aired exclusively on Zee channel on 13 August.

The awards show is primarily based on for the people and by the people. It will give voting rights to audience to let them be part of the big celebration. According to the report, it said to recreate the magic of Las Vegas through the magnificent settings. It will enlighten the festive spirit of the colourful city with visuals extravaganza like never before. Renowned artists from Bollywood will set the stage on fire with their power packed performances. The report also says that it will be the grandest show in six years history of the awards show.

When we spoke about the award property in association with Zee, Big FM CEO Tarun Katial informed, “Over the years, BIG Zee Entertainment Awards has built a credibility of being an awards show that truly belongs to the people of this country. By continuing with the tradition of staging it as an out-and- out viewer’s choice awards, we are increasing the level of engagement prior to the main event this year, by providing a plethora of voting categories for them to access.”

The award show that is exclusively designed categories that recognize talent beyond traditional genres sets it apart as the most entertaining awards yet for the year. Audiences will get the opportunity to choose from nominations for films and stars classified under social, thriller, entertaining music and jodi in addition to others.



This year viewers can also cast their votes for the nominees through SMS on 55454, on digital platforms and radio. The event will be cross-promoted across different platforms including television, radio, digital and on-ground.