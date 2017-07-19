RadioandMusic
Gaydio, India's first LGBTQ radio show on Ishq FM
MUMBAI: Time has changed, so has the radio. Known to be in the forefront of path breaking shows, Ishq FM, this time spins a new wave with a show that celebrates all-inclusive love - Gaydio, India’s first LGBTQ show.

Hosted by renowned LGBTQ activist Harish Iyer, the show will not only disclose his narrative about the struggles of coming out of the closet; but will also showcase experiences and anecdotes of individuals who have taken a step in this direction.

Ishq FM as a station believes in spreading love and this time it is reaching out to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning; considering its listeners come from all genders and sexuality. As India’s first LGBTQ show, Gaydio will act as a platform to bring out different voices and spread the message to the nation that it’s time for people to unhide and come out of the closet.

Speaking about the show, Harish Iyer says, “My intent is to keep it as inclusive and personal as possible. Radio is a very personal medium. The fact that it is a sound only medium makes it a more universal and a more accessible medium. I am sure initiatives like these would give the listener a better understanding of gender and sexuality. This show would focus on the lives of LGBTQ people and understand that we are all the same and that #LoveIsLove without tags.”

Adding to it, National Head – Operations Shivangini Jajoria said, “As a station, we always want to provide exceptional content to our listeners, with Gaydio we want to reinstitute the fact that Love is not conditional to sexuality. We as a station finally want to hear the unheard voices of the nation.’’

Ishq FM has always strived to deliver premium listenership experience with its long music sweeps and short ad breaks; with this show, the station aims to further cement their brand promise of being different from the others.

