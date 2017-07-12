Sun TV gets allotted FM channel in Chennai after legal battle

NEW DELHI: M/s SUN TV Network Ltd., which had successfully bid for a channel in Chennai in the first batch e-auction of Private FM Radio Phase-III channels, has been allocated 95 MHz.

An Information and Broadcasting Ministry source told Radioandmusic that the announcement came following disposal of a case relating to allotment of the channel pending in Court.

The channel has paid a sum of Rs 53, 38, 83,479 as Non-refundable One Time Entry Fee (NOTEF).

A note on the website of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said that the successful bid by Sun TV had been announced on 16 September 2015.

The note said the data has been complied on the basis of system generated "Final Round Result Report" and "Frequency Identification Report” through auction administrator role.