| 12 Jul 2017
Radio Mirchi honored with India's only Gold at New York Radio Awards
Winners of WOW Awards and Convention Asia 2017: Event Intellectual Properties

MUMBAI: WOW Awards and Convention Asia is the largest business and recognition platform for MICE, Live Marketing and Entertainment Industry. Happened on 6-8 July at New Delhi Aerocity, 2017 continues its growth story with an anticipated 1200 event planners, speakers and exhibitors from over 22 count...

Private FM Stations | Radio Mirchi | New York Radio Awards | Five Years of Nirbhaya |

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi bags India's only Gold for its Five Years of Nirbhaya campaign at the New York Radio Awards, under the public service announcement promotion category.

Aimed at honoring the world’s best radio programs, the New York Festivals International Radio Program Awards got entries from over 30 countries.This year’s winners were announced at the annual Radio Awards Gala last week at New York City’s Manhattan Penthouse.

Speaking about the win, Radio Mirchi chief programming officer Tapas Sen said, “This is an exciting moment for us. The audio for the film was a creative outburst for the collective angst that most of us in the team feel and we’re glad that it’s made a mark on the community.”

Radio Mirchi has also bagged a bronze Radio for Ha Ja Ba Ra La under the Best Audio Book Fiction category. It has also won three finalist certificates for Mone Achhe Tor under the Best Innovation category, Hi Kolkata - Telephone Talk, under the Best Two-Way Telephone Talk/Interview Show category and for Help Dorris under the Best Human Interest Story category. 

The prestigious awards saw India win nine medals (one Gold, four Silver and four Bronze) and bagging 22 finalist certificates.

The award-winning audio is played in the video link below -https://www.facebook.com/mirchi983delhi/videos/1831707300383475/

