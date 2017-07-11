RED FM gets J. Walter Thompson on board

MUMBAI: Red FM has handed over its creative mandate to marketing communications agency J. Walter Thompson.

On the association, Red FM COO Nisha Narayanan says, “We welcome JWT Delhi as our brand partners for the Red FM Network. We were really impressed with JWT’s young team and capabilities across mainline as well as the digital spectrum. Being a leader brand in the radio industry undergoing massive Phase III expansion, it was extremely critical for us at Red to consolidate the brand voice across different geographies and platforms including digital, trade and mainstream consumer touch points. With a creative giant like JWT coming on board, we look forward to infusion of fresh, creative thinking for developing the next phase of ‘Brand Red’. We are looking forward to a partnership which takes the brand and the business to the next level with this collaboration.”

Red FM Marketing Head Rajat Uppal asserts, "After a month-long pitch process that involved six creative agencies, we are excited to have JWT Delhi on-board as our creative partner for the Red FM Network. We look forward to them bringing in their diverse expertise in advertising to a leader radio brand like ours. With the best creative minds on board from both sides, we look forward to some path-breaking creative campaigns and marketing communication for brand ‘Red’. I am sure they are equally excited to work on a young brand like ours, which allows them to experiment and explore under the positioning of ‘Bajaate Raho’!"

J. Walter Thompson Delhi sr. vice president and managing partner Joy Chauhan added, “We are absolutely thrilled to win the creative mandate for Red FM. This has been one of the most interesting wins for us in the recent past. When you create work for a brand like Red FM the challenges are very different. It's like, a creative agency presenting work to another creative agency. Red FM proudly owns, the most differentiated positioning in the FM radio category. Our mandate is very clear, how to elevate a very sharp promise to the next level and more importantly, how to extend it, beyond the radio frequencies to other mediums. A large part of our creative talent is under 30 years of age, so no prizes for guessing how excited they are to lay their hands on a brand like Red FM. Let's Bajaate Raho!”