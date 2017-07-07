Big FM brings back its game on radio – 'BIG Birthday Game'

MUMBAI: Big FM is back with one of its coolest easy to win game on-air with ‘BIG Birthday Game’. The second season will be aired during its ‘Breakfast Show’ between 8 am – 10 am from 17 July to 28 July across 61 cities.

The nature of the game is ‘simple to win’, adding ease to participation bringing excitement amongst the listeners with a chance for everyone to win.

So the rules are simple. The RJ will spin the fortune wheel to arrive at the winning birth date for the day. The listeners will be requested to send an SMS messages sharing their names and birth dates. He will then spin the wheel to pick out a date, followed by the month. A total of 10 winners will be selected each day, if the date and month that appears on the wheel matches with the participants’ date of birth, 10 winners will be awarded prizes worth Rs 7 Lac daily across all markets.

A chance to double the winning amount is possible if the 10 lucky winners selected each day will call the RJ in an hour from their names being declared.

Commenting on the new edition, Big FM spokesperson said, “92.7 BIG FM, as a network, consciously aims at pushing the bar for delivering concepts having high engagement value that provides a fulfilling experience to the listeners. BIG Birthday Game is one such offering that has been designed with an easy process that will not just deliver entertainment but will also elevate the exhilaration of the listeners tuning into 92.7 BIG FM, whether they win the game or not. Following its success last year and the network’s reach of 45 billion people, we aim to make an impact for our partners.”