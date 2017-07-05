RadioandMusic
Music Broadcast Ltd. continues to be in top 50 India’s Best Companies to Work for in 2017
MUMBAI: Music Broadcast Ltd., the parent company of Radio City has emerged as a leader in the ‘India’s Best Companies to Work for – 2017’ study. Radio City has had a consistent presence in the list and the inclusion of Music Broadcast Ltd. has earned the radio network the coveted position for the sixth year. The list places Music Broadcast Ltd. amongst the top three media firms and top 50 companies overall in India. Conducted by Great Place To Work Institute, the study measures employee experience and evaluates the people practices of participating organizations to arrive at the final list of companies.

Known for its employee-centric practices and policies, Music Broadcast Ltd. was specially called out for its ‘Cheers to Peers’ programme. This allows the employees to recognize a colleague who has helped them complete a challenging assignment. As a part of this activity, employees get to present a ‘Cheers to Peers’ card, in front of a large audience, to a co-worker from their own department or another, in order to recognize his or her efforts. In addition to this, the radio network follows a culture deeply entrenched in its core values that seek to enhance employee engagement and satisfaction.

Radio City CEO Abraham Thomas said, “We are honoured to receive this recognition for the sixth time. Radio City has been known for its work culture that seeks to empower and encourage employees to realize their full potential and work towards achieving their goals. It is a perfect blend of culture and process orientation that has helped Radio City retains its leadership position year after year. Our people are our biggest strength and we are happy that our employees value us, as much as we value them.”

Radio City chief people officer Sagorika Kantharia said, “We are extremely proud to be listed amongst ‘India’s Best Companies To Work For’ once again. Our culture and value system allows our employees to innovate, grow and become leaders in their own right. Initiatives such as ‘Cheers to Peers’, Ring Aloud and Star and Sher of the month help us promote the spirit of unity while at the same time recognizing individuals for their extraordinary work.”

