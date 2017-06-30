Big FM's Bengaluru station gets revamped; to offer Kannada and Hindi music

MUMBAI: 92.7 Big FM has revamped its Bengaluru stationality to deliver bilingual content; offering the best of Kannada and Hindi music on a single frequency. The refreshed positioning of Big FM in Bengaluru, makes it the first ever radio station in the garden city to offer adult contemporary music in two languages. Striking a local connect, the radio network will now entertain listeners with an eclectic blend of music on the lines of, ‘Sandalwood Jothe Bollywood Blast.’

Catering to a varied demographic in the city, Big FM begins the day with playing local Kannada music from 5am to 4pm. The radio network known for its innovative content provides Bengaluru’s cosmopolitan audience with an array of captivating shows. A Gold recipient of prestigious India Radio Forum Awards, RJ Shruti, brings out the true vibe of the city with her show, ‘Big Coffee’ between 7am to 11am. RJ Rohit continues to entertain listeners with his show, ‘Nayaka’, during 2pm to 5pm. When offering music to its Hindi-speaking audience, the radio network in keeping with its ‘Hit Thhe Hit Rahenge’ format; plays engaging music from the 80s era to early 2000s.

The renewed stationality in Bengaluru will now play evergreen Bollywood songs from 4 pm to 12 am with its leading national shows, which have received accolades on various platforms. These include #Salim, a first of its kind RJ-celebrity show, hosted by singer-composer Salim Merchant which airs between 5 pm to 7 pm. The most heard show ‘Lamhe with Mantra’, that won the finalist certificate for ‘Best Radio Personality: Network/Syndicated’ at the NYF’17 engrosses audiences between 4 pm to 5 pm. ‘Suhaana Safar with Annu Kapoor’ hosted by award winning RJ and actor Annu Kapoor will be aired between 7 pm to 9 pm. The show that has been the winner of the ‘Best Programme Title’ at IRF’17 and five other prestigious titles in the past, shares anecdotes from Bollywood along with music from the golden era.

Speaking on the re-launch, a spokesperson from Big FM said, “Bengaluru is the melting pot of diverse cultures. The revamp of Bengaluru station is our endeavour to offer fresh and engaging content that will perfectly coincide with the vibrant vibe of the city. As per the market research, 92.7 Big FM as a brand will entertain the cosmopolitan listeners with a perfect mix of Bollywood and Sandalwood music under one frequency.”