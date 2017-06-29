MY FM exclusive music partner for 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'

MUMBAI: MY FM, the radio division of Dainik Bhaskar has joined hands with Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming release ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’. MY FM is now the exclusive music partner for the film.

The first song from the film was released in a unique way. The song ‘Radha’ was released by Shah Rukh Khan in the presence of 7,000 women named Sejal in Ahmedabad with RJ Archana Jani.

The makers of the movie had initiated a contest that would result in the actor visiting the city that has the majority of girls named Sejal - Anushka’s character in the film. While Ahmedabad emerged as the winner, Shah Rukh visited the city to meet the girls and released the first track of the film.

No doubt, this deal will be one of the turning points of MY FM’s revenue and advertising.

Commenting on the association, MY FM Chief Programming Officer Viplov Gupte said, “We take immense pride and honour in being exclusive music partners for the movie, Jab Harry Met Sejal, a Imtiaz Ali directorial. The song, Radha, is electrifying and would urge you to get up and shake a leg. We are sure this association will work phenomenally well. Our marketing efforts coupled with working with the best in the industry will result in outstanding achievement.”