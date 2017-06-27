Delhi-based Daler Mehendi inspires 'City Ka Darbar' plantation drive with RJ Aadi

MUMBAI: RJ Aadi of Radio City with King of Pop Daler Mehendi undertook a plantation drive at Sanjay Van in Delhi as an extension of their campaign ‘City Ka Darbar’. They together pledged to make Delhi a better place to live in and urged Delhiites to plant more trees. Over the years Daler Mehendi has planted over 800,000 trees.

Radio City has launched a unique platform to connect the citizens of Delhi with the recently elected ward councilors of Municipal Corporation of Delhi through ‘City Ka Darbar’. The results of ‘City Ka Darbar’ are already being noticed. The complaints of citizens about garbage disposal and water logging in Okhla Phase III were solved within a week of complaint.

Radio City has set the Darbar in many wards in North, South and West Delhi, with over 21,000 queries registered so far and all of these areas are already seeing marked improvements.