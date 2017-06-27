RadioandMusic
RNM
| 27 Jun 2017
radio
News
Delhi-based Daler Mehendi inspires 'City Ka Darbar' plantation drive with RJ Aadi
Events
Event Management | 14 Jun 2017

Streaming revenues boost optimism at 51st Midem

MUMBAI: The international music community, representing 4,400 delegates from over 80 countries, gathered in Cannes this week at the 51st edition of Midem, the music world’s leading business conference and networking event. Major labels Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group and Universal M...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | RJ Aadi | Daler Mehendi | City Ka Darbar |

MUMBAI: RJ Aadi of Radio City with King of Pop Daler Mehendi undertook a plantation drive at Sanjay Van in Delhi as an extension of their campaign ‘City Ka Darbar’. They together pledged to make Delhi a better place to live in and urged Delhiites to plant more trees. Over the years Daler Mehendi has planted over 800,000 trees.

Radio City has launched a unique platform to connect the citizens of Delhi with the recently elected ward councilors of Municipal Corporation of Delhi through ‘City Ka Darbar’. The results of ‘City Ka Darbar’ are already being noticed. The complaints of citizens about garbage disposal and water logging in Okhla Phase III were solved within a week of complaint.

Radio City has set the Darbar in many wards in North, South and West Delhi, with over 21,000 queries registered so far and all of these areas are already seeing marked improvements.

related stories
B.Surendar
private fm stations  |  27 Jun 2017

Introduction of news on private radio will give new impetus to growth: B.Surendar

MUMBAI: After spending 12 years in the radio industry in Surya FM and Red FM, B. Surendar is among the senior personalities who have seen radio in its good and bad times.

private fm stations  |  24 Jun 2017

Big FM, Radio Mirchi bag awards at New York Festival Global Radio Fest

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi is among the winners of this year’s awards at New York International Radio programs.

private fm stations  |  23 Jun 2017

We do not believe in RAM, but we know our Redtro is different: Nisha Narayanan

MUMBAI: One would think twice before entering the markets of Mumbai, also known for its best radio networks, but things were different for the COO of Red FM, Nisha Narayanan.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2017 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group