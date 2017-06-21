Fever FM presents 'young and talented' this World Music Day

MUMBAI: World Music Day aims to promote music and Fever 104 FM is just doing that. India has a blessed rich culture. Each region has its own unique folk and Fever has got it all together on this special occasion.

The radio station reached out to kids from various states of India to showcase their talent on one common platform, fever FM, this World Music Day.

The listeners of Fever will get to catch on -- Gujarati Garba by Tanishka, Marathi bhakti geet by Chaitanya and Soham who hail from a small town in Maharashtra, Rajasthani folk by Jasu Khan, Punjabi folk by Sanjana Bolta

Odishi folk by Barnali, Medley of songs by Piyush Mehroliyaa and Folk by Folk Masti Band.

Speaking about it, Fever FM national programming head Gaurav Sharma says, “Music and innovation have been the most important pillars of Fever 104 FM. Radio is also a great platform not only to promote music but for budding musicians also. The passion and talent you find in the younger breed is awe inspiring.”