Radio City to add 'Marathi Thaska' with its Marathi anthem
MUMBAI: Radio City is adding some ‘Marathi Thaska’ to its stations in Maharashtra by launching an anthem for the Maharashtrian listeners. Beautifully rendered in Marathi by popular singer, Jasraj Joshi the anthem is customised and designed for 10 stations including – Pune, Ahmednagar, Nagpur, Nashik, Kolhapur, Akola, Nanded, Sangli, Solapur and Jalgaon. The anthem redefines ‘local’ by capturing the essence of each city of Radio City’s presence in the state, instilling a sense of city pride amongst the listeners.

The anthem has been created taking into consideration specialty of each city and sourcing unique stories from them. Each station has its own stationality tune that invokes a sense of city pride amongst its listeners. Radio City’s Pune anthem highlighted nuances of the city that connects well with all Punekars which includes local flavours something that the city is known for like the famous Tulshibag, Buddhiche Maherghar, famous historic monuments, and its strong cultural background. For Nashikkars the anthem highlighted College Road, Dhol Tashe, Grapes, Godavari Ghat, Panchvatti Thaat. The Kolhapur specific anthem highlighted details of the city that included famous Mahalakshmi Temple, Panhala Fort, Pandhara Tambda Rassa, Kushti, Misal and much more.

Radio City EVP and National Head – Programming, Marketing and AudaCITY –Kartik Kalla said, “The anthem is a testament to our philosophy of ‘Rag Rag Mein Daude City’. We are a leading radio network in Maharashtra covering 11 cities and are proud to launch Rag Rag Daude City Anthem in Marathi for our Maharashtrian listeners after receiving an overwhelming response from our Hindi, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu anthem. Sung beautifully by the talented Jasraj Joshi, the anthem reinforces that Radio City lives and breathes what truly a Maharashtrian lives and breathes.”

Singer Jasraj Joshi said, “It was a moment of pride for me to lend my voice to an anthem that is completely about Maharashtra and embodies the true spirit of the state. I am glad that Radio City envisioned this anthem and gave the people of Maharashtra a song that they could be proud of.”

