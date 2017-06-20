RadioandMusic
RNM
| 21 Jun 2017
radio
News
Fever FM launches Fever Idol: Bollywood singing reality show
Private FM Stations | Fever FM | Bollywood | Fever Idol | HT Media | Harshad Jain |

MUMBAI: Since its launch in August 2016, Fever FM has been at the forefront of bringing Bollywood content to the Bollywood music and movie lovers’ in Hyderabad. To further strengthen the Bollywood offering, Fever FM has launched the first Bollywood reality singing show in Hyderabad - Fever Idol.

Launched as the Baap of Bollywood, Fever FM offers latest Bollywood updates, Bollywood trivia, coolest celebrities and contemporary Bollywood songs.

Fever Idol is a one-month long campaign, which culminates into an on ground Grand Finale with the top 5 singers from Hyderabadcompeting to win the title of ‘Fever Idol’ and a prize money of Rs 94300.
Listeners can WhatsApp their audition by sending in their name and mobile number along with a Bollywood song to 8121 943 943.

HT Media Ltd. CEO- Radio and Entertainment Harshad Jain said, “Fever FM is the Bollywood radio station of Hyderabad, which is a huge market for Bollywood music and movies. Since our launch a year ago we have attempted to win hearts of Hyderabad audience through innovative, entertaining and differentiated content and initiatives. Fever Idol is the first Bollywood singing reality show in Hyderabad.”

