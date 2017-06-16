RadioandMusic
Red FM launches new stations in Surat and Patna
Streaming revenues boost optimism at 51st Midem

MUMBAI: The international music community, representing 4,400 delegates from over 80 countries, gathered in Cannes this week at the 51st edition of Midem, the music world’s leading business conference and networking event. Major labels Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group and Universal M...

MUMBAI: After successful launches in Jodhpur, Chandigarh and Amritsar, Red FM speeds up its expansions with Surat and Pune. The stations launched on 12 and 14 June respectively.

Speaking about expanding Red FM’s frequencies, Red FM COO Nisha Narayanan said, “The RED FM team is very excited about this new market launch which will have fresh and new RJ voices. Under the Phase III expansion, both Patna and Surat were the cities which were slotted. These cities are very popular for the unique cultures and our aim is to capitalise on this by localising the content. We hope for a great launch of India’s largest radio network Red FM in both these cities. Bajaate Raho!’’

Patna station was inaugurated by Finance Minister - Abdul Bari Siddiqui, Education Minister - Ashok Chaudhary, Padmshree Singer - Sharda Sinha, Rapper - Abhishek,  Famous Blogger (Patna Beats) - Yashaswi Singh and  Colors TV reality show fame - Bhavna Pandey. Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar also went on to congratulate Red FM team, Patna.

Interestingly, in return to the CM’s warm welcome the Red FM team gifted him one of the most unexpected gifts, it was not a book, pen or bouquet, but a fidget spinner. Yes, we are not kidding; check it out in the video below:

As a part of the launch, Red FM started an on-air contest on 15 June wherein listeners have a chance to win a new Royal Enfield bike. The contest will run until 1 July and during this time two lucky winners will win a bike each.

In these markets, Red FM will program a CHR (Contemporary Hit Radio) station for the city that will play hits from all musical genres including Bollywood, Punjab and other formats. As a brand Red FM’s primary focus will be to localise the content keeping in mind the festivities and culture of the people.

Also Read: Red FM to launch in Amritsar and Chandigarh; to re-launch in Bengaluru

As part of the expansion plan, Red FM is now eyeing Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, and Dehradun.

