Radio City stirs up digital space with the largest 360-degree presence

MUMBAI: Radio City, India's first private FM broadcaster today announced a strategic expansion of its digital presence with the launch of radiocity.in. As a part of its digital strategy, listeners will be able to enjoy select terrestrial shows, along with exclusive digital content on Radio City’s new web-avatar, www.radiocity.in. RadioCity.in will see best of terrestrial and web radio shows and will serve as the E-face of Radio City’s 39 stations.

Radio City originals like Love Guru – the one-stop shop for all the answers about love, relationships and beyond, GIG City – India’s first radio concert, Joke Studio – the ultimate comedy destination, Babber Sher – the longest running sparkler on Indian Radio and Radio City Gold featuring the legends of Indian music, among others, will be available to the online listeners.

This would supplement the 43 web-stations available on www.radiocity.in in multiple genres such as Bollywood, International, Indie, Devotional, Regional and non-film music. In order to appeal to a wider audience, Radio City’s online content will be spread across eight languages - Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi and Gujarati-English and Malayalam.

Jagran New Media Digital COO Rachna Kanwar said, “radiocity.in will be an integral part of our mobile-first approach. It will allow our listeners to listen to their favourite terrestrial content, in addition to the 43 web-exclusive stations, right on their digital devices, wherever they want, whenever they want. Our new digital strategy will also see us adding more content, across languages to our existing digital bounty, in order to make the platform more relevant to listeners across different geographies. This will truly allow us to cover the kona kona of the country.”

“At Radio City we have always believed in creating clutter breaking content across platforms for our listeners globally.RadioCity.in solidifies our position as the forerunner in the digital space while helping us retain us the numero-uno spot across social media platforms. We are happy to provide our listeners with an all new digital experience which is a perfect blend of entertaining music and engaging content.” said Radio City CEO Abraham Thomas.

Music Broadcast Limited currently has 39 stations, including 11 newly acquired stations in Phase III auctions. Radio City in its third phase expands to Kanpur Ajmer, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, Patiala, Patna, Jamshedpur, Nasik, Kolhapur and Madurai. Radio City has spearheaded the evolution of FM radio programming by offering content that is unique and path-breaking. The network introduced humour and the concept of agony aunt on the radio with Babber Sher and Love Guru respectively. It also initiated the Radio City Freedom Awards and provided a launch pad to budding singers with Radio City Super Singer, the first-of-its-kind radio talent show in India. Through its ‘Rag Rag Mein Daude City’ philosophy, the network has adopted a local approach that resonates with the listeners while inculcating a sense of city pride and infusing local culture and flavour on-air.