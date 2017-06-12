RadioandMusic
Fever FM Delhi launches 'Comedy Ki Dukaan' with RJ Lucky
MUMBAI: Holding its first position in Delhi for five years, Fever 104 rises above all with 19 per cent share and cumulative audience (cumes) of 8.9 million (Source: RAM Week 20, 2017). The reason for its position is its unbeatable shows and RJ’s that capture the pulse of the city.

Adding on to its channel, Fever FM Delhi launches a new evening show ‘Comedy Ki Dukaan’ with the versatile and entertaining RJ Lucky. The show has a live comedy show feel. The show appends with joy-inducing segments such as ‘Aaj Ka Star’, a star is interviewed every day, ‘Bhadaas’, listeners get to voice and send gags. The basic idea behind this show is to give a fun-filled evening to the overworked Delhites.

This is not the end; Dilliwalahs gets lucky with ‘Spot Lucky, Aish Pakki’. On identifying RJ Lucky’s voice amongst the real voices of Bollywood stars, they stand to win smartphones, bikes, international holidays, and much more

Commenting on the launch, Radio and Entertainment HT Media Ltd CEO Harshad Jain said, “Fever FM Delhi has been the thought leader in the category and is not only the entertainment destination for the youth but also the GEC (General Entertainment Channels) of entertainment. We have always offered innovative and engaging content. Comedy Ki Dukaan with RJ Lucky is another innovation and first in the radio category from Fever FM. We are sure our listeners will be entertained as ever and continue to make us the No. 1 station in Delhi.”

