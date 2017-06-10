We are very conscious about our brand: Anindita Chatterjee on Radio Mirchi

MUMBAI: In the past few years, radio has turned out to be one of the most engaging and interactive platforms. The entertaining jocks on the show keep our moods up with prank calls, jokes, infotainment programs, music and lots more. But, have you ever given a thought to the efforts put in for a perfect on-air show. Let’s understand what goes into making a perfect show from the one who does it all.

We are talking about Radio Mirchi programming head Anindita Chatterjee.

Anindita Chatterjee is the cluster programming head for Delhi, Jaipur and Jodhpur stations of Radio Mirchi. She started her career with Radio Mirchi but went on to explore different avenues. During this period she stayed in the UK for her master’s degree and worked in UAE. Here break from radio lasted 12 years and she returned to Mirchi last year.

All these years, Chatterjee has been working into programming or production and that is what crafts her as a confident programmer. As an experienced woman, Chatterjee precisely observes the nature of radio and listeners before structuring a show. “When people listen to the radio, they think there is a presenter, a jock who is RJing and playing the music. But, that isn’t the case in a studio room. There is planning, researching and careful understanding of our listeners done by the programming team. Every word that you hear from a jock is some way trained, of course, according to their personality,” said Chatterjee.

Having a classified target audience, Mirchi is firm about its audience and programs for these audiences. They believe in doing things that are healthy for their brand and audience. “A lot of radio stations believe in throwing swag to attract an audience, but in the bargain, they also end up compromising on their brand. The brand is something that we are very conscious about,” stated the programming head.

Furthermore, in her career span, Chatterjee found designing ‘The Naved Khan Show’ most challenging. “Naved is one of the biggest RJ’s in the market due to his Mirchi Murga USP, also he has more than two million Facebook followers. The toughest part is packaging news in a funny way as Naved is known for his fun-loving talks on the show,” ended Chatterjee.