Radio Indigo sets record for being the only station to have RJs form a band
Events
07 Jun 2017

MUMBAI: Limca Book of Records has recently received a new radio station entry. Radio Indigo, the radio station is known for a Fun Young Bengaluru, has pierced into the records for being the only station to have their RJ’s form a band and jam live on stage. The station is also a part of Indigo Music which could be one of the reasons for the station RJ’s confidence and motivation for doing things out of the box. On World Music Day last June, these RJs came together for the first time, to form a band, perform Bangalore’s favourite music live in front of a packed audience at Indigo Live Music Bar.

Also, on this year’s World Music Day i.e 21 June, the station is planning to create more acquaintance. Speaking on the occasion, Indigo 91.9 CEO Satyanarayana Murthy said, “With Indigo 91.9, it is always about creating memorable experiences, after all, we represent the Fun Young Bangalore. For World Music Day last year, we knew we had to go big and dedicate the day to all things music whilst showcasing our multi-talented RJs too. They hit the right notes and performed to a packed audience at Indigo Live Music Bar. It feels great to have created this national record and for being recognized. It only motivates us to continue our efforts in creating more such experiences.”

Last year’s World Music Day saw the Radio Indigo RJs and the team host the show as well as sing popular numbers from every decade since the 60s, whilst at the same time showcasing the Fun Young element that station is known for.

