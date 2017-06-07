Red FM partners with Inclusive India Campaign

MUMBAI: Red FM is very proud to announce their new partnership with the Inclusive India Campaign. The campaign is to lay focus on the development disabilities prevailing among the citizens. With this partnership, Red FM will act as a medium to inform, involve and keep people updated with regards to this campaign creating awareness at a larger level.

Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Government of India Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot inaugurated the Inclusive India Initiative under National Trust hopes to empower people with developmental disabilities. The initiative has been launched to sensitise people to the need for equal opportunities, protection of rights and full participation of individuals with cerebral palsy, autism, intellectual disabilities and multiple disabilities. RJ Swati of Red FM fame moderated the panel discussion. The bigger aim is to get persons with developmental disabilities live and participate in the community as citizens with equal rights.

The guest of honor for this occasion included Red FM COO Nisha Narayanan, Shri Prakash Javadekar, Hon’ble Minister, Ministry of Human Resource Development; Shri Rajiv Pratap Rudy,

Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; Shri Vijay Goel, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; Dr. Mahesh Sharma, Ministry of Culture and Tourism; Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar, Ministry of Social Justice Empowerment; Shri Amitabh Kant, Chief Executive Officer, Niti Aayog; Shri Vijay Sampla, Ministry of Social Justice Empowerment; Shri Ramdas Athawale, Ministry of Social Justice Empowerment; Shri N.S Kang Secretary, DEPD Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment; Dr. Kamlesh Kumar Pandey Chairperson, National Trust amongst others.

Nisha Narayanan beams with pride while talking about this partnership, “It gives me an immense honour to be a part of Inclusive India campaign. While we all talk about gender/caste/religious equality; it’s time we also focus on the equal participation of persons with disabilities in the society and place of work. Being socially responsible and inclusive is deeply instilled in Red FM’s DNA. Change is what comes from within and we urge our listeners to be a part of this fresh sense of change and make those who are differently abled not feel isolated.”

CSR activities is something which has always remained the focus for Red FM and some of these properties have been running for years. There is ‘Bajao for a Cause’ which is Red FM’s annual campaign where an initiative of social significance is taken and in turn awareness and funds are raised to help the cause. Red FM has always been a socially aware and responsible radio station. The ‘Bajao for a Cause’ project is an annual campaign that is conducted in all the markets, each market adopting a different cause that’s relevant and pertinent to their city.