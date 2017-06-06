RadioandMusic
| 06 Jun 2017
Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi become a part of 'Chaar Bottle Roz Ka'
MUMBAI:  The Bollywood superstars Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi were spotted in the busy streets of South Mumbai distributing water bottles. Both these stars were a part of Red FM’s summer initiative ‘Chaar Bottle Roz Ka’. With rising temperatures in the city, Red FM has been urging its listeners to carry four extra bottles of chilled water and offer them to those who are sweating it out in the sun. While the city doctors are giving out warnings for increasing precaution to beat heat strokes, all we can do is share some water and do a good deed.

Both the actors visited different locations at Worli and distributed water bottles to the people who need the most. While Riteish Deshmukh was seen at the traffic junction at Worli Naka distributing bottles to the traffic cops and other policemen, Vivek Oberoi was spotted at the crowded Worli Metro construction site distributing bottles to the workers.

Riteish Deshmukh was all excited to be a part of this initiative. Riteish quips, ‘’Being a Mumbaikar, I have grown up to watch traffic cops stand in the sun all day long. In this constantly bustling city, ensuring smooth traffic movement plays a very essential role. Giving water bottles to them is a very small way to thank them for their hard work.’’

Vivek Oberoi totally loves this campaign, he mentions ‘’I completely stand by ‘Chaar Bottle Roz Ka’ as an initiative and urge every Mumbaikar to be a part of this. Carry four water bottles with you every day and pass it on to the people who you think need it the most.’’

Vivek Oberoi and Riteish Deshmukh are currently gearing up for their upcoming movie Bank Chor, produced by Y films set to release on 16 June.

Owing to the soaring Mumbai temperatures, Red FM has launched this initiative where they urge listeners to carry four extra bottles of chilled water and offer them to those who are most susceptible to heat strokes. In the past few weeks, Red FM RJ Malishka and RJ Rishi Kapoor along with the listeners have stopped at signals, construction sites, railway stations and many other places to offer water to traffic police, labourers, dabbawallas and other people who work outdoors in the sun.

