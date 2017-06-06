Big FM concludes the largest painting drive for kids on World Environment Day

MUMBAI: Big FM, successfully concluded the Third season of its national painting drive on the occasion of World Environment Day. The on-ground activity in its First season on the theme of ‘Pani Bachao Life Banao’ entered the Limca Book of Records for being the largest painting competition to receive over 12,500 entries. This year, with the proposition of ‘No Pollution More Plantation’, the initiative aimed at making the future generation aware of the adverse effects of pollution. The radio network invited participation from kids of up to 15 years of age, across 41 cities, in the country and received an overwhelming response with a large number of participants from Mumbai alone. This celebrated initiative by Big FM, in the city, was held on 4 June at DN Nagar Mumbai Metro station, Mumbai on.

Big FM has been known to leverage its reach with clutter-breaking campaigns and initiatives and educate the masses about relevant social issues. This unique concept of commemorating World Environment Day, with a theme based competition each year, acquaints the young minds about environmental issues and its implications. This year, with the focus being on ‘No Pollution More Plantation’, the radio network generated awareness among kids around the need to plant more trees to combat pollution. Big FM garnered a massive number of entries across 41 cities on the day of the event.

The participating kids were informed about the significance of World Environment Day by the RJs who marked their presence to support the cause. During the competition, renowned Bollywood singers along with budding stars from ‘Lil Champs’ and Big FM’s show ‘BIG Golden Voice Junior’ gave special performances and left the crowd thoroughly entertained. The event also witnessed an enthralling act put together by Mumbai’s 13-year old ring dancer, Ishika. The competition included a fun-filled gaming fiesta and a flash mob activity that added to the entertainment quotient of the event. A certificate of participation was provided to all the candidates, while the winners were gratified with exciting prizes. A panel of judges assessed the entries based on innovative ideas, and the ones capturing the exact essence of the theme through their art were declared as winners.

Speaking about the initiative an RJ from Big FM said, “At 92.7 Big FM we have always been at the forefront of addressing social issues through our various activities and campaigns. After successfully organizing the largest painting drive on the theme of ‘Pani Bachao Life Banao’ for consecutively two years, this year too we were all geared up to host yet another remarkable activity. Our strategy this year was to touch upon the pressing issue of increase in pollution and lack of greenery. Through this innovative activity we not only encouraged kids to participate in a social competition but also generated awareness among them. Witnessing such a tremendous response to the initiative, we are hopeful of having succeeded in driving the message of controlling the rise in pollution by planting trees, in the most engaging way through this competition.”