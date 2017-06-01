Red FM is back with Thappa's season 5

MUMBAI: India's most awarded and largest private radio network, Red FM, is back with its iconic campaign 'Thappa Ka Shor Hoga Once More'. This is a campaign where the brand celebrates the Best of the City! This marks the five year of the Thappa campaign, where Red FM celebrates and splashes around 27 cities across India. This year Red FM will explore six different categories to recognise the trending places of the city and people who are the pride and joy of the city owing to their unique qualities.

Red FM COO Nisha Narayanan said, “We at Red FM have been overwhelmed with the response that Thappa has received in the past. It is one of the most loved activities that cover the places of trend and value of each city. We are excited to explore more cities this year and will be covering 6 different categories in the tier II towns. It is our constant endeavor to engage and strengthen our connect with our listeners. The attitude of the people who chased big dreams in small ways and became the pride of the city is recognized by the listeners themselves since it happens through a voting mechanism. We look forward to felicitate the talents who have been clutter-breaking in their services and won our listeners’ hearts.. Bajaate Raho!”

Red FM’s campaign Thappa is a people’s choice award where the listeners from the cities vote for their favourite places and services; the most voted in the city is honoured with Red FM’s approval stamp ‘Thappa’. The Thappa campaign is athree-week long activity that brings a lot of excitement across all the cities which are Jaipur, Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodara, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad, Lucknow, Kanpur, Bhubaneshwar, Jamshedpur, Asansol, Guwahati, Siliguri, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bangalore, Mysore, Mangalore, Gulbarga, Varansi. Listeners will get a chance to win the biggest fan contest of the newest trends by voting. This year the brand has welcomed 6 new categories that will create an impact on the Book stores, Tattoo Parlour, Bakery, Micro Brewery, Best Thaali/ best meals and Juice Junction.