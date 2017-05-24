Big FM launches two new stations in Uttar Pradesh

MUMBAI: After a successful launch in the markets of Maharashtra (Nagpur, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur and Aurangabad), Big FM launched two new stations in Uttar Pradesh - Lucknow and Varanasi.

The stations were acquired in the first batch of FM phase III auctions. The new stations are launched under frequency 94.3 (Lucknow) and 95 (Varanasi).

The radio network will bring in a new wave of timeless Hindi music in this cities by building on its distinctive and pioneering retro format on radio. Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi launched the Lucknow station on 23 May and flagged off ‘Studio on Wheels’, a 94.3 hours RJ marathon in the city.

Mayor Ram Gopal Mohle along with Neelu Mishra (International Athlete), Dr. Mohini Jhavar (Founder Sambel NGO) launched Varanasi’s newest radio station as they flagged off ‘Studio on Wheels’, a 95 hours RJ marathon in the city. Big FM will entertain listeners with its ethos of ‘Suno Sunao Life Banao’ and play a mix of contemporary Hindi and Bhojpuri music for its listeners.

‘Studio on Wheels’, a first-of-its-kind RJ marathon in Lucknow and Varanasi will be backed by Big FM highlighting the social cause of women's respect and safety, a major issue that is most prevalent in the region, and motivate listeners to stand-up for the cause. Big FM’s RJs, over four days will give a voice to today’s youth and a platform to pledge their support for the cause by sending a message on WhatsApp number 9918860943 or pledging online using #care4her.

Lucknow will be introduced to Big FM’s ‘Suhaana Safar with Annu Kapoor’, along with national shows ‘Seher with Anoop Jalota’, ‘Yaadon ka Idiot Box’ and ‘Lamhe with RJ Mantra’.

Morning show ’BIG Chai’ with RJ Sana, will provide a renewed experience to the listeners to begin their day with positivity. The afternoon show ‘BIG Memsaab’ with RJ Rafat will offer interesting trivia on food and fashion. The prime-time show ‘Thhodi Si Guftagu’ with RJ Aamir will build a sense of nostalgia among the listeners.

The radio station will have a strong local connect with listeners as it provides content and shows concepts that echo music choices of people of Lucknow. Original content with Bollywood Hindi music from the golden era in its offering is reflected by its campaign line ‘Lucknavi Andaaz Retro Bollywood Sang’.

Speaking about the launch Big FM CEO Tarun Katial said, “With the launch of 94.3 FM in Lucknow, we are extending our legacy of entertaining listeners with original content and distinctive music formats. The strategy for the station is formulated based thorough research and listening pattern that will resonate well with listeners in Lucknow. This synchronized offering will pave way for the advertisers, to reach out to a wider set of audiences in the city. We are also leveraging the opportunity of launching a new station in the market to spread awareness around safety and respect of women, a major issue that needs cognizance of the society at large.”

Commenting on being a part of the Big FM launch, the Mayor said, “It gives me immense pleasure to welcome Big FM, India’s largest radio network in our city. The radio network has been entertaining people since over a decade, and I hope they continue their legacy and entice the listeners of Varanasi too. It is extremely important to spread awareness about women’s safety and respect and it is an honour to flag off ‘Studio on Wheels’.”

With the acquisition of 14 new frequencies, Big FM has strengthened its position as the largest radio network in the country with a presence across 59 stations. It will have a total of 9 stations following its revolutionary retro format, and 50 stations will operate with an extensive mix of contemporary music. Its foray into key focus cities of advertisers will add value to its associations by providing unparalleled reach across these regions.