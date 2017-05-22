Mann Ki Baat gains popularity among NRIs, CMs to emulate idea

NEW DELHI: Even as the 32nd instalment of 'Mann Ki Baat' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated for next Sunday, it is being emulated soon by some Chief Ministers who are commencing similar broadcasts.

The broadcast on 28 May at 11 am over the entire network of All India Radio will be carried by all AIR stations, all AIR FM channels (FM Gold and FM Rainbow), local radio stations, Vividh Bharati stations, five community radio stations and also Doordarshan’s primary channels – DD National, DD News, DD Kisan and DD Bharati.

The monthly broadcast has become immensely popular in every nook and corner of the country and is also very popularly among listeners in foreign countries who receive Indian TV channels or get it through the mobile app.

The regional versions of the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be originated by the capital AIR stations in non- Hindi speaking zones at 20 hours on the same day. The regional versions shall be relayed by all AIR stations including local radio stations in the respective states.

Gujarat is expected to set up around 48,000 booths to listen to the broadcast this month.

The unique aspect of this important broadcast is that it is visually adapted by Doordarshan and other private TV and news channels in India and broadcast simultaneously. Similarly, radio in private sector patches AIR. All DTH operators also carry it.

It is also live streamed for global audience and is accessible through mobile app, All India Radio Live.

'Mann Ki Baat' -- being aired to about 150 countries -- has evoked a "huge response" from people of Indian-origin living abroad.

AIR External Services Division Director Amlanjyoti Mazumdar said the address, telecast live in Hindi, is also broadcast in a translated version in English. Excerpts of the speech are aired in various other languages, including Russian, French, Urdu and Chinese. "We reach out to listeners in 150 countries through our radio broadcast in Hindi and general overseas service (English)," he added.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has said he is launching a monthly CM Ki Baat, and has already discussed this with Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu.

The state government is expected to enter into a memorandum of understanding with AIR and Doordarshan in this regard.