Big FM strengthens its position in Maharashtra launches five new stations

MUMBAI: Big FM has made its presence felt in the state of Maharashtra with the launch of five stations today. It will strengthen its position with five new frequencies acquired in batch I of Phase III auctions. Adding to the existing two stations in Mumbai and Solapur, Big FM has launched in Pune with frequency 95.0 and in Nagpur, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Aurangabad with frequency 92.7.

The launch of new stations will witness four day long on-ground RJ Marathon in Pune and Nagpur from 22 -26 May. Titled ‘Studio on Wheels’, the Marathon will see RJs going live on ground for 95 hours and 92.7 hours in Pune and Nagpur, going by their frequency. The live booth activity will highlight causes concerning women's respect and safety and motivate listeners to stand-up for the cause.

RJs will run a social campaign over the course of four days in Pune and Nagpur to promote dowry-free marriage as a gesture of respect to women.

Speaking about expanding its reach in the region with the new frequencies, a spokesperson from Big FM said, “By acquiring five new frequencies in Maharashtra, we are penetrating into key markets of one of the biggest states in the country, wherein our advertisers and stakeholders will be able to draw immense value by expanding their addressable communities. While the cities we are going to kick-start operations in are bound by a common flavor, we will try and localize our offerings to cater to the unique demands of each market, both from the listener and stakeholder perspective.”

Big FM will take its award-winning shows like ‘Suhaana Safar With Annu Kapoor’, ‘Yaadon Ka Idiot Box’ ‘Lamhe with Mantra’ and #Salim to its newer markets too.

The listeners in Pune, Aurangabad and Ahmednagar will have their first ever retro station by Big FM. Based on thorough research and listening patterns the stations will draw the audience by building a nostalgic element with Hindi and Marathi music from the Golden era. An eclectic and more contemporary mix of Hindi and Marathi music will match up to the strong regional elements in Nagpur and Kolhapur.

Each of the radio stations will establish a strong listener connect by promoting the local music promise on the lines of ‘Puneri Pasand Marathi Masala Retro Bollywood Sang’ in Pune, ‘Nagpur Ki Pasand Marathi Masala Superhit Bollywood Sang’ in Nagpur and so on for other cities.

With the acquisition of 14 new frequencies, Big FM has strengthened its position as one of the largest radio network in the country with presence across 59 stations. It will have a total of nine stations following its revolutionary retro format, and 50 stations will operate with an extensive mix of contemporary music. Its foray into high footfall and key focus cities of advertisers will add value to its associations by providing unparalleled reach across regions.