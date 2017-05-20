IRF Awards 2017: Red FM and Big FM bag maximum awards

MUMBAI: India Radio Forum an annual event that celebrates the best creative work in the Indian radio industry was held in New Delhi this year on 19 May. The one-day event that talks about the latest industry developments and issues faced by the industry along with its solutions selected the best creative talents in radio craft and honoured them at IRF 2017 post-forum awards ceremony.

FM channels that bagged awards at the IRF Awards 2017 were Red FM, Big FM, Radio City, Radio Mirchi, MY FM, Radio Mango, Club FM and Radio Indigo.

The total award categories were 43 out of which, Red FM along with its in-house property Surya FM took home 23 awards. These include Best Programme (Non-Breakfast /Telugu), Best Radio Programme (Gujarati), RJ of the Year (Marathi), Best Radio Promo In-House (Marathi), Best Radio Promo In-House (Hindi), Best Radio Programme Packaging, Best Interactive Idea, Excellence in New Media Initiative and Best FM Network.

Red FM was the only one to win awards for Best Radio Network in India, Popular RJ of the Year in India -- that is RJ Raunac -- and maximum awards in all categories.

Speaking of the awards won Red FM COO Nisha Narayanan said, “Red FM is honoured to win the maximum awards at the India Radio Forum including the best network of the country and also the most Popular RJ Of The Year Award by Raunac: People’s Choice! Red FM has always been receiving tremendous support from both the listeners and the advertising community, which makes it a leading brand in the country. This makes Red FM’s popularity enormous. It’s rather humbling to get so many awards for the team; it is recognition of the work we do. The strength of Red FM lies in the innovative ideas and aggressive thinking that we believe in. We hope to receive such continued support from the community. It is particularly encouraging to see that the IRF team is continuously trying to evolve the format by introducing newer award categories. We look forward to a greater volume of awards in the coming years too. Bajaate Raho!”

Talking about the winning categories, Red FM/ Suryan FM COO B Surendar said, “We are elated to get a thumping victory at such a prestigious forum for the radio industry and to win awards across all categories. Radio has reinvented itself at a stupendous rate complemented by other new age digital options to reach out to its target audience. Today it is the second fastest growing sector after internet in India. While Digital is growing exponentially, private FM radio is the only other medium in India which is expected to grow at a healthy rate of 14-15 per cent. This is fuelled by FM expansion in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.’’

Red FM’s RJ Raunac on his big win says, “Thanks a lot India Radio Forum Awards 2017 for giving me this honour and choosing me as the Popular RJ of the Year. I will take this moment to say that I will be eternally grateful to Superhits 93.5 RED FM for giving me the opportunity to speak to my listeners every single day. Every morning when I take up a social issue that is relevant to the city, I silently thank God for the team I have, without whom this wouldn't be possible.”

Red FM and Surya FM won eight and three runner-up certificates respectively.

Next in the row was Reliance Broadcast Media Limited - Big FM who won awards in categories like Best Breakfast Programme (Telugu), Best Programme(Non-Breakfast Hindi), Best Programme(Non-Breakfast Telugu), Best Radio Programme Kannada, Best Radio Programme Hindi (Non-Metro Station), RJ of the Year (Hindi), RJ of the Year (Tamil), RJ of the Year (Telugu), RJ of the Year(Kannada), RJ of the year Hindi(Non-Metro Station), Best Radio Promo-In-House (Kannada), Best Radio Station Imaging, along with three runner-up certificates.

ENIL's Radio Mirchi won eight awards and nine Runner Up certificates. The awards in the categories include Best Breakfast Programme (Tamil), Best Radio Programme (Bengali), RJ of the Year (Bengali), Best Radio Promo-In-House (Tamil), Best Radio Promo-In-House (Bengali), Most Creative Campaign and Best Media Campaign.

Radio City won five awards in the categories Best Breakfast Programme (Hindi), Best Radio Sparkler (Hindi), Best Radio Promo-In-House (Tamil), Best Community Service Radio and Best on Ground/Activation by an FM station. It also took along seven runner-up certificates.

Other radio channels were Radio Mango who won Best Radio Programme (Malayalam) and RJ of the Year (Malayalam). Club FM won Best Radio Promo - In House (Malayalam) and three Runner Up certificates.

It’s been two months since MY FM launched RJ Makarand Anaspare in its Maharashtra market and has proudly taken award for the Best Radio Programme (Marathi).

It also won RJ of the Year (Gujarati), Best Radio Promo In-House (Gujarati) with two runner-up certificates.

Radio Indigo took along a runner-up certificate for Excellence in New Media Initiative.