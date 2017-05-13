Red FM celebrates Mother's Day with 'Mother of Nirbhaya'

MUMBAI: RED FM on 12 May celebrated Mother's Day in a unique way. Neither a celebrity was invited nor was any celebrity mother for a gup-shup at the studio. The radio station chose Nirbhaya's mother, Asha Devi, to be their special guest.

The thought behind this was to make her feel loved and special. To convey that even after five years of losing her daughter she isn't alone. This city and the country stand strongly with her as her children.

Red FM’s thought ‘Mother of Nirbhaya’ deserves more than just a greeting, more than just a card. This Mother’s Day Asha Devi was overwhelmed when the children of Delhi called her ‘Ma’ and said #MainbhiNirbhaya. The listeners were selected based on calls they made. These were the people who were all present in the 2012 India Gate protest that took place because of Nirbhaya.

Red FM COO Nisha Narayanan said, “The recent Supreme Court verdict announcement of hanging the gang rapists has not only been a win for Nirbhaya’s parents who have been fighting the brutal rape case, but a win for all of us. It is a victory, as justice has been served not only to a brave heart- Nirbhaya but also to every girl in this country who has been deeply affected and saddened by this incident. It was the smallest gesture on Red FM’s part for listeners to connect with Nirbhaya’s mother this Mother’s Day and speak to her. I would like to thank our listeners for making Ma’s day a special one and standing with her through it all.”

RED FM studio interacted with Ashaji in person, while those outside the studio called up and spoke to her ‘Live On Air’. She was overwhelmed with the love and support shown by Red FM listeners and thanked everyone for making this Mother’s Day the most special one for her.

On this moment RJ Raunac said, “I witnessed a different joy in Ashaji’s eyes when the listeners started addressing her as Ma. Yes, nobody can replace Nirbhaya, but today these millions of Delhiites have become her children; what better gift for a mother who has endured the emotionally draining turmoil of five endless years. Ashaji had one small request, to Red FM listeners to keep the fire alive and fight evil against the crime against women.’’