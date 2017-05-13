RadioandMusic
RNM
| 13 May 2017
radio
News
Red FM celebrates Mother's Day with 'Mother of Nirbhaya'
Events
Event Management | 09 Feb 2017

UMG's Devraj Sanyal part of Midem Artist Accelerator committee

MUMBAI: Universal Music Group South Asia announced that Devraj Sanyal, Managing Director & CEO, South Asia has been named as a member of the high profile selection committee for Midem’s annual Artist Accelerator Programme.Midem, a leading international business event for the music ecosystem hos...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Red FM | Nirbhaya | RJ Raunac | Asha Devi | Nisha Narayanan | Mother's Da |

MUMBAI: RED FM on 12 May celebrated Mother's Day in a unique way. Neither a celebrity was invited nor was any celebrity mother for a gup-shup at the studio. The radio station chose Nirbhaya's mother, Asha Devi, to be their special guest.

The thought behind this was to make her feel loved and special. To convey that even after five years of losing her daughter she isn't alone. This city and the country stand strongly with her as her children.

Red FM’s thought ‘Mother of Nirbhaya’ deserves more than just a greeting, more than just a card. This Mother’s Day Asha Devi was overwhelmed when the children of Delhi called her ‘Ma’ and said #MainbhiNirbhaya. The listeners were selected based on calls they made. These were the people who were all present in the 2012 India Gate protest that took place because of Nirbhaya.

Red FM COO Nisha Narayanan said, “The recent Supreme Court verdict announcement of hanging the gang rapists has not only been a win for Nirbhaya’s parents who have been fighting the brutal rape case, but a win for all of us. It is a victory, as justice has been served not only to a brave heart- Nirbhaya but also to every girl in this country who has been deeply affected and saddened by this incident. It was the smallest gesture on Red FM’s part for listeners to connect with Nirbhaya’s mother this Mother’s Day and speak to her. I would like to thank our listeners for making Ma’s day a special one and standing with her through it all.”

RED FM studio interacted with Ashaji in person, while those outside the studio called up and spoke to her ‘Live On Air’. She was overwhelmed with the love and support shown by Red FM listeners and thanked everyone for making this Mother’s Day the most special one for her.

On this moment RJ Raunac said, “I witnessed a different joy in Ashaji’s eyes when the listeners started addressing her as Ma. Yes, nobody can replace Nirbhaya, but today these millions of Delhiites have become her children; what better gift for a mother who has endured the emotionally draining turmoil of five endless years. Ashaji had one small request, to Red FM listeners to keep the fire alive and fight evil against the crime against women.’’

related stories
private fm stations  |  13 May 2017

Friends FM celebrates Mother's day with listeners, for listeners

MUMBAI: Given the fact that Friends FM is all about love, warmth, sharing and caring, all qualities which are epitomized in a mother, Mother’s Day holds a very special significance for them.

private fm stations  |  13 May 2017

Big FM to air radio feature film on Mother's Day in Roopa Iyer's voice

MUMBAI: With an aim to highlight and pay a tribute to the indomitable spirit of mothers, Big FM, has returned with its radio feature film, based on an imploring theme for its listeners.

private fm stations  |  13 May 2017

Friends FM announces RJ Hunt Season 3

MUMBAI: The third season of Friends FM, Kolkata's 'RJ Hunt' kick started on 10 May 2017. This show is not just another competition, but it gives the city real RJ’s.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2017 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group